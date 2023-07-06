News | City of West Hollywood





The City of West Hollywood and its Disability Advisory Council have opened nominations for the annual Disability Service Awards. Members of the West Hollywood community are encouraged to nominate in the categories of people, companies, the mediaAnd non-profit organizations for recognition of working with people with disabilities, including accessibility issues, attention to Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requirements, or advocacy. Please note that current or former City staff cannot be named and no member of the City Advisory Board or Commissioner who is in office or has served in the previous year can be named. For the full list of Service Rewards rules and procedures, please click here. Please submit nominations by 5 p.m. Friday, August 4, 2023 using this form: Disability Service Award 2023 – Nomination Form [DOC] Applications can be sent by email to [email protected] or by mail to Joyce Britton West Hollywood City Hall, Human Services Division, 8300 Santa Monica Boulevard, West Hollywood, CA 90069. Be sure to include a name of contact and a phone number or an e-mail address. Winners will be chosen at the city’s Disability Advisory Council meeting on Wednesday, August 16, 2023 and will be notified shortly thereafter. The awards show will air live on WeHoTV on Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at 6 p.m. as part of the city’s celebration of Disability Awareness Month in October. The awards ceremony will be broadcast live on Citys WeHoTV channels and streams. For more details, visit www.weho.org/wehotv. The TV shows are available in the city of West Hollywood on Spectrum Cable Channel 10. Besides, programming can be viewed using streaming platforms by searching for WeHoTV in the search functions of AppleTV, Amazon FireTV, AndroidTV and Roku services. It will also be available live and replay on Citys WeHoTV Youtube chain to www.youtube.com/wehotv. The City of West Hollywood Disability Advisory Council was established in 1995 and consists of nine members. The Disabilities Advisory Board addresses issues affecting people with disabilities, including ADA compliance, transportation, housing, access to city government, and services for people with disabilities, and makes recommendations to West Hollywood City Council regarding the adoption of programs, policies or ordinances for the benefit of the constituency. Visit the city’s website for more information: www.weho.org/services/social-services/disability-services/disability-service-awards. For more information, please call the City of West Hollywood Division of Social Services at (323) 848-6510. For people who are deaf or hard of hearing, please contact [email protected] for more information and to request accommodation. For up-to-date information on City of West Hollywood news and events, follow @wehocity on social media, sign up for updates at www.weho.org/email, and view the meeting schedule and city ​​events at www. weho.org/calendar. City Hall services can be accessed by phone at (323) 848-6400 and through the website at www.weho.org. Sign up for Citys text messaging platform by texting WeHo at (323) 848-5000. For reporters and members of the media who would like additional information about the City of West Hollywood, please contact City of West Hollywood Public Information Officer Sheri A. Lunn at (323) 848-6391 or [email protected].

