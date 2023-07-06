Coco Lee, ‘Mulan’ singer, songwriter and voice actor, dies at 48





CoCo Lee, a Hong Kong-born singer and songwriter who had a highly successful career in Asia, has died by suicide, her siblings announced Wednesday. She was 48 years old. The star had suffered from depression for several years, Lee’s older sisters, Carol and Nancy Lee, said in a statement posted to Facebook and Instagram, as his condition deteriorated significantly in recent months. and did her best to fight depression, unfortunately this demon inside her took over her,” the statement read. Lee attempted suicide at home over the weekend and she was rushed in hospital, her sister said. They said she was in a coma and died on Wednesday. Born Ferren Lee in Hong Kong, Lee later moved to the United States where she attended college and high school in San Francisco. She became a singer after winning first place in an annual singing competition held by broadcaster TVB in Hong Kong, and released her debut album in 1994 at the age of 19. Although Lee started out as a Mandopop singer, she later branched out into releasing Cantonese and English language albums over her nearly 30-year career. She was best known for her powerful vocals and live performances. “CoCo is also known for working tirelessly to open up a new world for Chinese singers in the international music scene, and she did everything to shine for the Chinese people,” her sisters said in their post. “We are proud of her!” She was also the first Chinese singer to break into the US market, and her English song “Do You Want My Love” hit No. 4 on Billboard’s Hot Dance Breakouts chart in December 1999. Related video above: In remembrance of those we lost in 2023, Lee was the voice of heroine Fa Mulan in the Mandarin version of Disney’s “Mulan,” and also sang the Mandarin version of the movie’s theme song “Reflection.” In 2011, Lee married Bruce Rockowitz, a Canadian businessman who is the former CEO of Hong Kong supply chain company Li & Fung. While she had two stepdaughters from her marriage to Rockowitz, Lee had no children of her own. In Lee’s last Instagram post, dated December 31, 2022, she shared several photos of herself, including tattoos of the words “love” and “faith” as well as a photo of what appears to be a drainage bag stuck to his body. “Love and Faith, my two favorite words that I carry strongly in my heart and desperately needed to get through this incredibly difficult year,” she wrote in the caption. “Life seemed unbearable at times, but I adapted the attitude of a ‘warrior’ to face them without fear,” the caption read. In March, she posted about having to learn to walk again after undergoing surgery for an old leg injury that ignited after falling overboard during dance practice in October 2022.” Successful surgery. Even though I’m in a lot of pain and need to learn to walk again, I know I can do this,” she wrote in a Facebook post. “Yes, I can and I will!” Mandopop singer-songwriter Wang Leehom paid tribute to Lee in an Instagram post, describing her as the “biggest star” everyone wanted to work with. “In the music industry, Coco Lee has broken down international barriers, before any other Chinese singer,” he wrote. “Let us always remember her as a courageous pioneer and an important musical legend.” Taiwanese singer Jolin Tsai posted a message on Facebook that read, “RIP, your dazzling smile will always be remembered.” If you or someone you know needs help, you can speak with Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988, or you can chat online here.

