IATSE plans a multi-pronged approach to addressing the use of AI in Hollywood





THE International Alliance of Theater Employees announced its “fundamental principles” for dealing with the rise of artificial intelligence in the entertainment industry on Wednesday, outlining its multi-faceted approach to tackling the technology which, according to the workers union below the line, “ threat of

fundamentally alter employers’ business models and disrupt the livelihoods of IATSE members. “The stakes are high, so IATSE’s approach as a union must be holistic,

focusing on research, collaboration, education, policy and legislative advocacy, organizing,

and collective bargaining, writes the union. The announcement comes after IATSE Policy and Legislative Director Tyler McIntosh met last weekend with Biden administration officials and other labor leaders for a discussion on the potential impacts of intelligence artificial on the job. Those in attendance included SAG-AFTRA General Counsel Jeffrey Bennett, Writers Guild of America East Executive Director Lowell Peterson, and representatives from non-entertainment labor organizations such as AFSCME, the ‘AFL-CIO and United Auto Workers. As part of its plans, IATSE has developed a special commission that will study how AI is used in Hollywood now and in the near future, as well as which jobs under IATSE’s jurisdiction are most likely to be modified or outright replaced by IA. The union will use the information from the commission to “advance legislative oversight and enforceable collective bargaining.” IATSE is also developing programs to educate its members on how artificial intelligence will affect them, including a new online training course. available for free to IATSE members on LinkedIn. “We affirm that our members have the right to receive adequate training and development opportunities to adapt to any changes AI brings to their work environment. We will continue to work to equip our members with the skills to navigate in this technological breakthrough and creating a culture of continuing education, both through IATSE’s own Department of Education and Training and through the IATSE Training Trust Fund,” the union wrote. Artificial intelligence has been a hot issue for the Hollywood union, including SAG-AFTRA, which said it was pushing for proper rules on consent and compensation for AI recreations of work and life. likeness of performers in its ongoing contract negotiations. Striking WGA says studio rep Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers only offered to hold meetings on potential use of AI in entertainment scripts rather than agree to regulations strict. As part of its recently ratified agreement, the Directors Guild of America secured language prohibiting the use of generative AI of the type powering ChatGPT and other text and image output tools in connection with creative elements. without consultation with the director or other employees covered by the DGA. in accordance with the requirements of the DGA basic agreement. While the contract was passed by members with 87% of the vote, some members expressed concern that the language did not go far enough and ensuring directors were consulted on the use of the contract. ‘IA was not the same as ensuring they had express approval of how the technology was used on their projects. The IATSE will have its next round of contract negotiations with the AMPTP in 2024, three years after its last contract was narrowly passed through the union’s delegate system.

