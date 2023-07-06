Interview with actress and designer Isabelle Woolley: The Indiependent

Sensitive, daring and courageous, the 28-year-old answers me when I ask her three words to describe herself. I agree. I once observed Woolley in a Meisner acting class; when the tutor asked him to enter an exercise and create problems; within a minute, she stood cheekily embracing her fellow actor.

Actor and creator, Woolley previously spent two years performing with Polly Clamora controversially driven female comedy cabaret troupe that captivated audiences in both Brighton and the Edinburgh Fringe.

Now, several years later, she has taken the creative reins and written her first one-woman show, Persephonewhich debuts in London this month and Edinburgh Fringe in August.

The daring young performer describes the inspiration behind her new show, what she’s learned so far and the advice she has for anyone considering becoming an actress.

Angela: Tell me about Persephone:



Isabelle: It’s a fictional, non-autobiographical reimagining of the Greek myth of Persephone. We follow a contemporary woman’s pregnancy journey and watch her identity and relationships unravel. We witness a grief-filled transformation into a fuller version of herself. There is a dialogue between the myth of Persephone and this contemporary story.

It’s ultimately about becoming a woman, understanding the dark parts of our minds, and integrating the dark sides of our selves with the elements we see on the surface. I think a lot of the show is about the stories we create in times of crisis in order to deal with, especially when we’re in pain, are we reliable storytellers?

The themes are femininity, the fragility of the spirit, mental health and wondering what love is.

Where did the idea for Persephone come from? What inspired you to write this story?

So the first time I had the idea was in 2021, I had just run Harriet Gandy’s solo show, Powerat Camden Fringe.

I had this idea of ​​following the journey of a pregnant woman over four seasons. I knew there would be songs and spoken word. Then I thought it was too harsh, so I ignored it. Then after a really big year for me, 2022, one day I was like I was going to write a play.

I wrote the first draft in three weeks. (The first draft was crap!) While writing, I realized it was tied to the Persephone mythos.

Why do you think you were drawn to the myth of Persephone?

I am very interested in Jungian feminist psychology, I read a lot of it in my spare time. I am fascinated by archetypes, I read Goddesses in Everywoman by Jean Shinoda Bolen, which I still read all the time now, I thought Why did I go to Persephone? and that was because I had read so much about it.

I was very interested in Persephone’s journey because I realized that it was essentially every woman’s journey, from being an obedient daughter of the patriarchy to becoming a fully actualized woman.

What is the message of the show?

In order to live fully and love fully, you have to experience grief and loss, it’s part of the process. I ask the audience what is love?.

Why now in your career did you decide to write your own show?

I discovered that I wanted to be a writer. I felt like I had enough experience to lead a creative team. Obviously it’s a set, but I wanted to get into the community and say that’s my artistic voice and I wanted to share that with people and show that I can be trusted to lead and have a vision. And to show that I can hopefully do bold work that’s different from what we’ve got on the stage so far, which is difficult because there’s a lot of stuff on the stage.

You are taking the show to the Edinburgh Fringe this year, what was the process?

This is the third time I’ve been to the Fringe, I did lady and the cramp And HISTORY with Polly Clamorous (2018 and 2019), so I came with more forethought. If you did Fringe before you knew there would always be trouble, you can’t escape it. Now when problems arise, I think it’s okay, I can handle it.

This time it’s different for me because I have a team; we have a director, a producer, someone in charge of marketing, many designers. I think as actors, as designers of work, you always think Oh I can do anything…but you can’t. I used to pretend I could produce but I really can’t, it’s not my skill set. I think actors can be very self-reliant, which is great, but actually those roles exist for a reason, those people do the job right, they’re so valuable.

This process has been exciting for me as someone who had the original vision and then was able to share it with people, it’s really exciting.

What did you learn about creating a play?

It’s the first time I’ve written, apart from writing songs. I’ve been on a lot of shows, I’ve found that one of the most important things is knowing your vision inside out, knowing what you want to give your audience and what you want them to leave.

You can have as many talented people as you want, you can rewrite it as many times as you want, but if the vision/structure and what you’re trying to give to the audience isn’t watertight from the start, then it’s all over the place.

What was the process of writing Persephone like?

All I can say is that I now know why Hemingway was an alcoholic!

Writing is a very solitary experience; even if you have a crew on board giving you feedback, you’re sitting there only trying to make something exist on a blank page, just sit down and do it. It’s terrifying, but also absolutely rewarding. You come out of your room with a script to share.

What makes a great show?

A show that is honest.

Are you nervous while playing?

I don’t have stage fright, but two weeks before the show, I’m really scared of rehearsals. I’ll just be like Im shit, I can’t do this!. I’ll be in tears, so everyone will have to tell me about the ledge.

But once I step into that space, I’m like whatever happens.

What do you like most about acting?

I think creating theater is a very compassionate thing where you want to change the world and people.

The writer creates a story and puts himself in someone else’s shoes because he wants to share something with an audience.

Then you have the moment in the theater and the actor gives a bit of himself and it’s an act of compassion. They say I want to change you and the public is like Yes and I’m here to be changed…

I had a moment where I thought it doesn’t matter if I succeed, I just want to be part of this process. If that means I’m in the audience, then I’m in the audience, but I hope I’m not, I hope I’m an actor.

Do you have any favorite writers or actors?

All my favorite actors are writers. Bryony Kimmings, Brit Marling, Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Emma Corrin is also a new love for me.

My favorite playwrights are Cordelia Lynn and Ella Hickson.

Favorite parts?

I’m a Phoenix, bitch is powerful and Lela & Co. is stored in the back of me somewhere.

What would you say to anyone considering writing and producing their own solo show?

Do not rush. Take your time. Don’t give in to the capitalist urge to think you have to go out and find the agent. Know that he will come when he is ready; the story you want to tell. Be brave, be honest. Make sure the thing you want to say is so solid and from the heart. If it’s a little scary to go up there and do it, that means it’s the right story. And get a team on board, don’t do it all yourself.

Lyrics by Angela Garwood

