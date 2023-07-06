Kajol says Madhuri Dixit didn’t get the variety of roles she deserves

Kajol was recently asked to cast an underrated actor. Guess who she chose? Madhuri Dixit. Yes, the two were often in competition for the same roles in the 1990s before each of them married at the height of their careers and took sabbaticals. (Also read: Kajol praises her daughter Nysa Devgan for handling the paparazzi with grace: Mera chappal bahut pehle nikal chuka hota) Kajol thinks Madhuri Dixit is an underrated actor

Kajol never shared screen space with her contemporary Madhuri Dixit. However, her husband has worked with Madhuri in a few films, most recently Indra Kumar’s 2019 adventure comedy Total Dhamaal. However, Madhuri was paired with Anil Kapoor in the film.

Kajol picks Madhuri as underrated actor

In an interview with Zoom, Kajol was asked to name an underrated actor who didn’t get the kind of roles he deserved. Kajol replied that if they were talking about variety or range of roles, then the underrated actor would be Madhuri Dixit.

Kajol and Madhuri seen bonding recently

Kajol and Madhuri Dixit were seen bonding and dancing together last year at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party at the designer’s residence. Kajol even posted a video with Madhuri from the dance floor, where they are seen singing Abba’s signature track, Dancing Queen. Kajol called Madhuri the dancing queen in the legend.

On gender division in movies

Kajol said the reason there is more female-led content on streaming is because the cinema economy is male-dominated. She added that now that women have started earning more, they will likely dictate the type of movies they want to watch on the big screen.

In an interview with Film Companion, Kajol said she hoped India could one day produce its own Wonder Woman and it would work as well as Bholaa, the action thriller directed by and starring her husband Ajay Devgn. , released earlier this year.

Upcoming projects

Kajol was last seen on Netflix India's Lust Stories anthology in a segment directed by Amit R Sharma, where she shared screen space with Kumud Mishra. She will next be seen in her first web series The Trial: Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha, the Hindi adaptation of The Good Wife created by Suparn Verma.

