“I have no interest in playing Ajay Devgn’s mother”

Actress Madhoo says she decided to quit the film industry at the peak of her career in the 90s because she wasn’t happy with the roles she was getting and ‘meaty roles’ are hard for women of a certain age, even now.

The actress, who rose to fame with her performances in films in languages ​​such as ‘Roja’, ‘Yodha’, ‘Zaalim’ and ‘Yeshwant’, said Hindi films of the 90s were dominated by action stories and heroes.

“I have no interest in playing the character of Ajay Devgn’s mother. And that’s a likely scenario!” said the actor, who made his Hindi film debut alongside the Bollywood star with the 1991 feature ‘Phool Aur Kaante’.

“We both launched into the industry simultaneously and are the same age,” Madhoo said during a session of Prime Video’s “Maitri: Female First Collective,” held in Chennai.

The 54-year-old said he played strong female characters on screen in films like Mani Ratnam’s ‘Roja’ (1992), ‘Annayya’ and ‘Yodha’. She then decided to focus on Hindi films while living in Mumbai.

“In the 90s, action films and heroes dominated the scene, and my roles were mainly to dance, to deliver a few romantic lines and to shed tears with the parents. While I loved to dance, I realized that I was deeply unhappy with this change of movies like ‘Roja.’ I recognized that my true passion was to be an artist and do meaningful work,” Madhoo said.

The actress said she often struggled with a “sense of unfulfillment” when working in Hindi cinema, and it eventually led her to quit the industry.

“After working in the industry for about 9-10 years, I decided it was time to quit. The moment I found a reason, which was when I wanted to get married , I wrote a letter to people in the industry, expressing my intention to leave.

“It was partly driven by a sense of arrogance, the arrogance of childhood, I recognize that now, but at that moment I felt that they didn’t deserve me. Deep down , I knew I wanted to achieve a lot more in my career, so I decided to get married, have kids and move on with my life,” Madhoo said.

It was only after leaving the industry that Madhoo understood her identity as an artist, she said.

“I realized that I had to get back on the pitch and get a role that would allow me to fully express my talents and pursue my passion,” Madhoo added.

Things have changed for the better in the film industry, the actress said, giving the example of her contemporary Tabu.

“Recently, Tabu, who is also my contemporary, starred alongside Ajay Devgn in some recent films, and I’m extremely grateful for the positive changes the industry has undergone,” she said.

The actor also credited the webspace for changing the mindset of storytellers, as they no longer focus on “getting audiences to theaters.”

“Regardless of age, size or color, it is now possible to tell your story and be recognized. I commend the exceptional women who produce such stories and provide opportunities for people like us to make a comeback regardless of age,” she added.

During the session, Madhoo was joined by actors Malavika Mohanan, Aishwarya Rajesh, Aparna Purohit, Head of Indian Originals at Amazon Prime Video; Smriti Kiran, curator and creator of “Maitri: Female First Collective”; Reshma Ghatala, creator of Madhoo’s upcoming series “Sweet Kaaram Coffee”, writer-director Swathi Raghuraaman and cinematographer Yamini Yagnamurthy.

Mohanan, known for the films “Master,” “Petta” and “Beyond the Clouds,” said the gender disparity in the industry shocked her.

“A lot of it is about male actors, which again is so normalized. A lot of it is about conditioning to elevate someone male to a certain statue…it’s all about that at roughly.

“But now that I’m doing sequel films, I think I feel a very big divide from a lack of writer roles for women. Just very well-written characters, as opposed to being a catalyst in the mission of man, kind of a thing,” the actor said.

Rajesh detailed her experience of being judged by her skin color in the early days of her career. She is known for working in critically acclaimed films such as “Ka Pae Ranasingam”, “The Great Indian Kitchen”, “Attakathi”, “Vada Chennai” and “Kanaa”.

“People said ‘you’re dark-skinned. You’re not cut out to be an actor. You can’t even be a junior actor.’

“I was like, ‘Okay, okay.’ … I didn’t know I wasn’t very well groomed, what heroines are supposed to look like. I was a totally different person.” The actress said she pursued her decision to act in films.

“I slowly started doing and then I went on to do a lot of female-centric films. I did that and then I stopped getting opportunities with big stars and stuff. And I wondered why,” she added.

