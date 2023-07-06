Gadar manager reacts to Ameesha Patel mismanagement allegations | Bollywood

Filmmaker Anil Sharma, who directed and produced both parts of the historic love story Gadar Ek Prem Katha, has finally responded to allegations his lead actor Ameesha Patel has leveled against him and his production team. (Also Read: Ameesha Patel on How Dating Vikram Bhatt Affected Her Career) Ameesha Patel poses with filmmaker Anil Sharma at a promotional event for their film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.(Sunil Khandare)

A few weeks ago, Ameesha claimed that there was a lot of mismanagement on the sets of Gadar 2 in Chandigarh and blamed Anil’s production house – Anil Sharma Productions – for the same. She even claimed that the makeup artists and costume designers had not received “their legitimate compensation and rights” from the production house.

Responding to Ameesha’s statements, Anil told Dainik Bhaskar, I have no idea why she said all this. All I would like to say is that this is all wrong, none of this is true. At the same time, I would like to thank Ameesha Patel. She made my production house famous. What can be bigger than that? I thank her for making our new production house famous.

In a series of tweets, Ameesha wrote, Another fan concern is some incidents regarding Anil Sharma Productions that have taken place regarding the final schedule of Gadar 2 which took place at the end of May in Chandigarh!! There were certain queries that many technicians like makeup artists, costume designers and others etc. have not received their rightful remuneration and dues from Anil Sharma Productions!! Yes, they didn’t!! But @ZeeStudios_ stepped in and made sure all dues were paid as they are a very professional company!”

She added, “Yes, from accommodation to transport to Chandigarh airport on the last day, food bills were not paid and cars were not provided to some cast members. and crew, leaving them stranded! But again, @zeestudios stepped in and fixed these issues caused by Anil Sharma Productions!!!” Ameesha thanked ZEE Studios several times in her posts.

Gadar 2 reunites filmmaker Anil Sharma with its main stars Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel from the first film. The filmmaker’s son, Utkarsh Sharma – who played as a child in the 2001 film – will also be seen in the upcoming film. Gadar 2 will see a theatrical release on August 11.