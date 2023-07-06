Maybe Hollywood brought him in?





When television production becomes so mechanical and impersonal, why wouldn’t studios opt for AI? THE writers’ strike in Hollywood continues. In May, the Writers Guild of America began protesting low pay and the potential threat of artificially generated scripts. Great language models (LLM) have only improved in text generation, causing concern among writers. However, according to an insightful article by Auguste Meyrat of the Acton Institute, Hollywood has developed a culture that welcomes AI-generated content with its tendency to pressure writers to fit into a stereotypical narrative structure instead of encouraging them to pursue true creativity and collaboration. Meyrat writes, All of this virtually guarantees the use of AI-generated scenarios. After all, if producing a film is now like producing a widget on an assembly line, the human element may be removed. And if something weird or demonic comes out, some minimum wage interns can do quality control. As long as someone famous is in there and there’s already a built-in fan base, success is guaranteed until it’s not. Writers have every reason to oppose it, and quality-conscious audiences should oppose it too. Producers need to understand that good writing is essential to the success and popularity of a project. While it may seem counterintuitive that the WGA is on strike right now, they may be sensing public frustration as well as a newfound willingness from producers to come to the table and rethink their business strategy. -Auguste Meyrat What the Writers’ Strike Means for Entertainment Today Religion & Liberty Online (acton.org) When television production becomes so mechanical and impersonal, why wouldn’t studios opt for AI? The logic could therefore continue. However, Meyrat hopes the strike will show just how hungry the public is for good stories. For further :

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mindmatters.ai/2023/07/maybe-hollywood-had-it-coming/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos