‘The Horror of Dolores Roach’ Latina Actress Justina Machado Talks About Her Role

Justina Machado said she would die for her mom’s empanadas.

But her new character, Dolores Roach, would kill for them.

“My mom has been making them since I was little; they’re called pastelillos,” the Puerto Rican actor said of the sweet or savory pastries.

Machado’s delicious youthful empanadas take a horrific, cannibalistic twist in the new Amazon Prime black comedy series The Horror of Dolores Roach, which begins airing on Friday.

Based on Aaron Marks’ macabre podcast of the same name and solo play Empanada Loca, Machado plays Dolores, a Puerto Rican (also known as Nuyorican) New Yorker who has just served an unjust 16-year prison sentence for possession of marijuana.

She finds a place to stay with her friend Luis (played by Alejandro Hernandez), the owner of Empanada Loca, a restaurant in the predominantly Latino neighborhood of Washington Heights in New York City. It’s the only pre-incarceration business Dolores acknowledges that remains of her gentrifying neighborhood.

Alejandro Hernandez as Luis and Justina Machado as Dolores Roach in The Horror of Dolores Roach. Jasper Savage / First Video

Dolores’ first step to feeling human again after her long stint in prison was to order a guava and cheese empanada, a meal that served as a memory key that unlocked all of the hidden parts of her- even in the past. After this ceremonial meal, Dolores is back and ready to reinvent herself in her old neighborhood. But instead, this event will send her into a downward spiral.

Those familiar with Sweeney Todd, the mind-blowing musical that Mark was inspired by, know that empanadas won’t be what they seem. They’ll also know that Dolores will become a scary, greatly activated psychopath along the way.

Dolores, who learned to be a masseuse behind bars, tries to hide her struggles acclimating to life after prison with her work ethic. With $200 to her name and no family or job prospects due to her criminal record, she constantly struggles for an uneventful, stable, and peaceful life and with Luis’ encouragement, she opens a massage parlor under Empanada Loca.

Dolores’ efforts to earn a living underscore the burden of responsibility that often falls on formerly incarcerated people as they try to rebuild their lives and find reintegration programs. Dolores still needs a background check to get a job if she wants to work for someone else, find housing, and pursue higher education, and without the proper support it will be impossible for her to navigate the system. .

Machado said she was connected to the shows depicting life after prison for women of color like her and the racial disparities behind the arrests.

“I’m from downtown Chicago. It was constantly around me, every day,” she said. “I’m not from middle class, I’m from working class. I was first generation in the United States, and that was it. I didn’t know anything different.

On the show, while he means well, Luis becomes a liability through his impromptu plan to get fresh meat for empanadas. Dolores wants to continue working as a masseuse and eventually go back to college. Still, she must play both sides, to ensure that Luis’ plan and his tendency to make decisions he may have only half thought about don’t jeopardize his new life.

Alejandro Hernandez as Luis in an episode of “The Horror of Dolores Roach”. Jasper Savage / First Video

The Prime Video series follows Dolores, the people from her past life, and the gentrifying millennials who now reside in her former neighborhood as their lives intersect on the street, her makeshift massage parlor, and at Empanada Loca. For Dolores, much of that time is spent trying to define herself in relation to them or in contrast to them.

For Machado, a longtime collaborator of Gloria Caldern Kellett, the show’s Latina executive producer, Dolores’ compounding rage and disillusionment was part of why she was drawn to the character.

I had never seen anything like it. It was in layers, and it wasn’t about being sympathetic or lovable. It was just about playing this big character that needs to be kept and relatable simultaneously. And I thought, Wow, this is going to be a lot of fun, Machado said.

The show does its best to walk a fine tonal line between horror and comedy to provide social commentary, but it relies on the strength of Machados to transport viewers to a gentrified Washington Heights and critique of the criminal justice system.

As Dolores, Machado proves her ability to embody a character with only a purple hoodie, a massage table, and a powerful story.

However, the series, to which she has been linked since 2021proved a unique challenge for Machado, with many meaningful scenes relying on the unthinkable to support himself and Luis.

Justina Machado in “The Horror of Dolores Roach”. First video

No matter how amazing the role was, it was heavy,” said the veteran actor known for his roles in Six Feet Under, Queen of the South and the reboot of One Day at a Time, which was co- created and produced by Caldern Kellett. .

“It took me a bit, maybe a month or so after I stopped filming, to get out of that world and feel a bit normal again,” Machado said. “If you see the show, Dolores still has something is happening. Everything is heightened.

It’s painfully human to focus on the uncomfortable elements for her or the audience, but Dolores’ story needs to be seen, according to Machado. She hoped it would be eye-opening for people who misunderstood and had the wrong information, and now they know better.

It’s always great to bring these things to light,” she said in the interview with NBC News, referencing the injustices in the prison system, “while telling a really amazing story at the same time. I’m glad I got to play it.

As for empanadas, she still loves them, even though the flavor she had on the show when she got out of prison isn’t her favorite. Everyone I know loves guava and cheese, but it’s not my favorite, she says. For her, make it into chicken and cheese.