Stephanie Hsu says she’s fought her love of art before. The actress is now making waves in Hollywood.
Stephanie Hsu, the star best known for her role in ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’, has been making waves in Hollywood – even described as Hollywood’s new ‘It’ girl.
She hopes to then tackle production and directing. But she never thought the life she leads now was possible.
“And so the deeper work is happening within me and untangling all those knots. … It’s kind of finding the courage to be in full bloom, so to speak,” she said.
If she could talk to herself younger, she would say, “It’s good to love art.”
“I think I fought it for a really long time because I didn’t know if it was actually something that was possible for me, really,” Hsu said. “And I look back now and wish I could allow myself to love him sooner.”
Hsu fell in love with acting at the age of 6, but did not see it as a possible career path.
“We just didn’t see ourselves growing up on screen,” she said. “So I never really thought of it as a real career trajectory. … In some ways I like to joke that it set me up for a lot of success, actually, because my standards were very low .”
Born outside Los Angeles and raised by a single mother from Taiwan, Hsu said being part of a marginalized group made her feel the need to be “extra excellent” so she could “have a seat at the table”. .
But with the game, she faced some setback. When she told her mother that she dreamed of becoming an actress, her mother was skeptical and wanted Hsu to study business.
When Hsu started her acting career, she started out in theater and later originated the role of Karen the Computer in “SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical.” She gained further recognition for her supporting role in ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ before earning a Best Supporting Actress Oscar nomination for her role in ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once,’ which won the prize for the best film 95th Academy Awards in March.
Michelle Yeo became the first actress of South Asian descent to win the Academy Award for Best Actress – for her role in the film.
“That night we made history,” Hsu said. “And I feel like for the first time, the Asian community and the Asian community within the film industry has really solidified and woven itself into the quilt of film history.”
Hsu plays a different role in the R-rated comedy “Joy Ride,” which tells the story of a woman’s humorous yet heartfelt journey as she searches for her biological mother in China.
“Joy Ride,” which hits theaters on Friday, doesn’t just have four Asian-American leads. Asian American women also wrote and directed it — a performance that Hsu said made her feel “safe.”
“I like to say we knew we weren’t going to be the butt of a joke. We were just four butts and four jokes,” she laughed.
“Sometimes you step into spaces…if you don’t know your creations have a shared experience, sometimes by accident, even things that aren’t meant to be offensive can be quite harmful,” she said.
