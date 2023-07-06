Preparations for the actors’ strike begin a week before the deadline for extended talks – Deadline





EXCLUSIVE: As talks between SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP continue this week, the players are getting a head start on planning picket lines if negotiations end in a stalemate at midnight on July 12 and lead to a double strike alongside the Writers Guild. It comes after SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP agreed on Friday to extend their current film and television contract to allow negotiations to continue on a new deal. We hear there were talks over the weekend as well as Monday. Deadline learns of actors working on picket boards and ordering t-shirts, and putting together a list of captains and batch coordinators. WGA captains and coordinators have been the logistical backbone of the writers’ strike, now in its 65th day, organizing the daily actions outside studios in Los Angeles and New York. Although SAG-AFTRA has yet to formally contact the WGA to discuss plans and logistics, Deadline understands that a number of WGA members have individually offered to assist SAG-AFTRA captains and coordinators. AFTRA if the opportunity arose. SAG-AFTRA is expected to join the WGA at established studio picket sites, which would require writers to also add an additional staff member to each location. If SAG-AFTRA members, who voted 98% in favor of allowing a strike if leaders fail to reach an acceptable agreement, agree to strike, they are expected to take to the streets on Thursday morning July 13. We understand that SAG-AFTRA sent its members an email over the July 4 long weekend asking them to join the picket line Wednesday at CBS Radford, which resulted in a high turnout, according to our information. We hear the guild staff showing up and setting up their own table outside the WGA without giving the writers any idea of ​​their plans, although they were welcomed with open arms. A strike involving the Writers Guild and the Screen Actors Guild (minus AFTRA, which merged into SAG in 2012) is not unprecedented but remains fairly rare. In 1960, the WGA was in the midst of a five-month strike when SAG President Ronald Regan called for the actors’ guild’s own strike. A WGA member source told Deadline: “The writers have gone it alone on 7 out of 8 strikes and won every one of them. We’ll also get the deal we need this time around, but we’d gladly welcome them to the line. The actors joining us would be as historic as 1960, when simultaneous strikes gave us health care and our retirement. The WGA has long known that studios don’t give up without a fight, which means walking, and it looks like the members of SAG-AFTRA are doing it now too. The members seem ready to walk the line. There are concerns in some quarters of the Actors Guild that the executives will strike a deal that “doesn’t go all the way”, as evidenced by a letter signed by a string of high-profile figures including Meryl Streep, Amy Schumer and Charlize Theron. “We hope – for the sake of their members – that this time their leaders will be aware of the present moment. The last thing any union in the country wants to be now is the DGA,” the WGA member added. Deadline has contacted SAG-AFTRA for an official comment.

