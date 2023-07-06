Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One’ Review – The Hollywood Reporter

That says a lot about Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1, the first chapter of the two-part seventh installment in the $3.5 billion franchise, this detailed footage of one of the film’s most spectacular stunts was released online last December. The extended clip showcased the meticulous planning and execution of a sequence in which Tom Cruise as super spy Ethan Hunt drives a motorcycle off a cliff and plunges 4,000 feet into a ravine, separating from the motorcycle and BASE jumping the last 500 feet on the ground.

Most action thrillers would save that kind of daredevil cash for release, praying no one leaks the footage and lessens the dread factor. But director Christopher McQuarrie, in his third round at the helm, has stuffed the spy saga so full of jaw-dropping stunt sequences, visceral fights, gunfire and high-speed chases that there has plenty more to keep its audience glued to every moment.

Mission: impossible to reckon, part one The essential

Breathless, in every way.

Release date: Wednesday July 12

Discard: Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, Mariela Garriga, Henry Czerny

Director: Christopher McQuarrie

Screenwriters: Christopher McQuarrie, Erik Jendresen



Rated PG-13, 2 hours 43 minutes

The film’s sustained adrenaline rush is both its strength and its flaw. Comparing the first part of Dead Reckoning with Brian De Palma’s terrific 1996 debut, which took the covert force of the CIA’s Impossible Missions from its 1960s television origins to the big screen, is an illuminating insight into how public expectations have changed over the past 27 years – or perhaps more accurately, how major studios have reshaped audience expectations.

Working with screenwriters David Koepp and Robert Towne, De Palma patiently and carefully assembled the cogs of an admittedly convoluted story. He allowed his characters to breathe while creating stylishly choreographed action sequences bristling with the director’s usual Hitchcockian flair.

Among them is a relentless CIA heist operation in which Cruise’s Hunt was lowered into a state-of-the-art Langley vault to copy a highly prized classified document. He set the tone for a series animated by breathtaking stunts, redefining the actor’s career at the same time.

In the nearly three decades since that movie, Cruise has become a much better actor. It’s hard to take young Ethan seriously now when he smiles like an arrogant schoolboy in exchanges with Vanessa Redgrave’s smooth-as-silk arms dealer, Max – like a high school sportsman trying to impress the cheerleader. – chief cheerleader.

Son Ethan grew more concerned, jaded, emotionally bruised; he has acquired the seriousness that accompanies loss. And the passionate, hands-on dedication with which the actor approaches each stunt, emphasizing practical execution over effects, has only intensified over the years. No one can accuse Cruise of being an artist who fails to deliver what his audience wants. Which includes running. So run.

In this direction, Dead Reckoning part one works like gangbusters. If something was thrown into the storytelling craft along the way, it’s unlikely the mainstream fanbase will care. But McQuarrie, who co-wrote the screenplay with Erik Jendresen (Emmy winner for Band of brothers), invests so much in the almost uninterrupted sets that the connective narrative fabric becomes practically disposable.

Sometimes it feels like he summed up the most exciting stuff, not just the Impossible mission series, but Bond and Bourne movies, and threaded them into a sizzle reel. There’s less sense here to a story that demanded to be told in two parts – this one lasting two and three-quarters hours – than to McQuarrie and Cruise having a bunch of jaw-dropping stunts they plan to do. realize and new journeys- pornographic places on which to unleash chaos.

Tapping with eerily precise timing in a very NOW anxiety, the plot revolves around the artificial intelligence turned rogue – “the perfect covert operation” – and the suavely sinister terrorist seeking to control it, Gabriel (Esai Morales).

AI development harnesses the power to render everything undetectable, from people to warships, to turn allies into enemies, to commandeer defense systems and to manipulate global financial markets. He’s become a monster with a mind of his own who knows everything about everyone and can only be controlled with a cruciform key made up of two jeweled parts lost in the Russian submarine disaster that opens the movie.

As motivation for a hunt across the world to find the two halves of the key and snap them together to tame the renegade AI before Gabriel can get his hands on it, it’s a useful plot. But it’s elaborate in numbing scenes clumped among the fun stuff, with Ethan and his associates trudging through lead exposure dumps, gravely intoning about “The Entity,” as it’s now known. Ominous statements are thrown around like “Whoever controls the Entity controls the truth”, which I suppose is tangible enough as a threat to world order.

But when we get to see the digital mega-brain at work, resembling a fibrous, pulsating giant cybersphincter, it all gets a little silly. What if after the first half hour or so you’re still following the plot intricacies of how the parts of the key got to where they are, whether they’re true or false, who got them and how the IMF team plans to get back, congratulations.

After the series peak of 2018 To fall, in which McQuarrie has found an ideal balance between story, character and overexcited spectacle, this aspect of the film, it must be admitted, is disappointing. If De Palma is Impossible mission was considered too complicated, the storyline here is an absolute maze. But then, as soon as Ethan starts getting into it with a pair of trained assassins in a Venetian tight alleyor a number of other streaks of bravery in beautiful locations, you’re unlikely to care much about all that Entity babble.

Also, the solid cast, brilliant production values, and constant wow factor of the action provide great distraction from the shortcomings of the storytelling. And the fact that Gabriel aims to hurt Ethan by hurting the people he cares about gives the film some genuinely emotional moments, even if McQuarrie rarely dwells on it for long.

In a nice touch of full circle, Henry Czerny is back as Kittridge, Ethan’s dodgy CIA boss. Previously seen in the movie De Palma, he brings with him a personal history with Ethan and an in-depth knowledge of the agent’s past that add tension when Hunt goes rogue again in the new mission. Back from To fall is the slinky arms dealer Alanna, known as White Widow (Vanessa Kirby), the daughter of Max of Redgrave, representing another link to the first film.

In her strongest on-screen role, Rebecca Ferguson continues to bring smarts, quick moves and a personal – if not sexual – chemistry with Cruise to her character. rogue nation And To fall, MI6 agent Ilsa Faust. She is first encountered here, locked away in the Arabian desert with a $50 million bounty on her head. Ethan’s loyal assistant remains loyal field agent Benji (Simon Pegg), providing the tricks and preparing those masks; and expert hacker Luther (Ving Rhames), who somehow slips through clumsy tidbits like, “Ethan, you’re playing four-dimensional chess with an algorithm!”

The chief newcomer, sparking an affectionate cat-and-mouse relationship with Ethan, is Hayley Atwell as Grace, a Briton who lifted herself out of poverty by becoming a master thief. A gleefully amoral opportunist, she searches for the key to selling to the highest bidder, but gets tricked by Ethan and thrown into a series of life-threatening situations, through which she navigates with aplomb.

Among the various characters who follow them – both American intelligence agents and Gabriel’s team – the most memorable is a freezing killer known as Paris (Pom Klementieff), a deadly force driving a truck armored and a figure ready to use. with her faded blonde mop, plaid pleated mini and cozy leather jacket.

Paris is hot on his trail in one of the most remarkable settings, tailed by Ethan and Grace, amusingly squeezed into a yellow Fiat 500 on a wild ride through the cobbled streets of Rome that takes in almost every main tourist attractions before top it all off with a doozy of a sequence on the Spanish Steps. A chic party at Venice’s Palazzo Ducale adds suspense to the city’s bridges and canals. And the start of the desert action turns into a tense race against time at Abu Dhabi airport, with the undulating roof of the new Midfield Terminal giving Cruise a tough new course to sprint.

The climactic action is another nod to the original film, with a showdown between nearly all of the main characters aboard an out-of-control train – this time the Orient Express, heading for Innsbruck. We’re barely into summer and already we’ve had two chances to ask ourselves, “Why do the bad guys always want to climb on the roofs of high-speed trains?” At least this time, unlike Indiana Jones and the Dial of Fate, your seat edge footage is untainted by blatant CG tampering. There is even a cool Poseidon Adventure moment with a tumbling grand piano.

In terms of pure entertainment, the film has a lot to offer. Editor Eddie Hamilton keeps his foot on the gas with a breathless pace, and cinematographer Fraser Taggart’s dynamic camerawork keeps the visuals fluid and exciting. Much of the propulsion is also due to Lorne Balfe’s pounding score, incorporating a thunderous remix of the classic Lalo Schifrin TV theme music.

For a series now well into its third decade – and which will continue next summer with Dead Reckoning Part Two — Impossible mission remained remarkably consistent, with ups and downs, but never an outright dud. Some of us might lament the wildly busy over-plot at the expense of more nuanced character and story development, but that’s endemic to Hollywood studio production these days, not just this franchise. And as one of the few relatively adult, big-budget alternatives to comic book superhero dominance, I’ll take it.