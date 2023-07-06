Akshay Kumar Frames Pooja Hegde for Her Spectacular Debut in Housefull-5 Rumors?





In Tollywood, it is not uncommon for star heroines to face a downfall characterized by a series of flop films, followed by smaller film projects and eventually resorting to TV or OTT platforms to regain their lost popularity. This pattern was observed in the careers of many leading actresses. However, Pooja Hegde seems to be charting a different course. Despite a string of back-to-back flops, Pooja Hegde had high hopes for Trivikram’s “Guntur Kaaram,” where she was set to collaborate with Mahesh Babu. Unfortunately, her unexpected exit from the movie has been subject to various rumors and speculations. Adding to her woes, she also missed out on a few other projects that were in talks, with another up-and-coming heroine taking her place. Despite these setbacks, Pooja Hegde remains unfazed by these developments. While struggling to find projects in the Telugu film industry, Pooja reportedly found support from Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar. Rumor has it that Akshay Kumar has recommended his name for an upcoming installment of the popular “Housefull 5” movie franchise. If true, it could potentially open doors for Pooja Hegde to land other prominent roles in the Hindi film industry. Perhaps that explains why she seems unfazed by her release of “Guntur Kaaram” and “Ustaad Bhagat Singh,” as noted. Pooja Hegde’s resilience and determination are commendable. Despite setbacks in Tollywood, she gained the attention and support of a superstar like Akshay Kumar in Bollywood. This endorsement from one of the biggest names in the industry could be a game-changer for his career. This highlights his ability to navigate different film industries and seize opportunities across regional boundaries. As fans eagerly await official announcements regarding her upcoming projects, Pooja Hegde’s journey is an inspiring reminder that setbacks can lead to unexpected opportunities. With her talent, her beauty and now the support of Akshay Kumar, Pooja has the potential to make a lasting impact in Bollywood and redefine her career trajectory. Fans of the dark siren can’t help but anticipate the exciting chapters that await this talented actress.

