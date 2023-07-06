Brad Pitt in the Silverstone pit lane as F1 gears up for action in Hollywood

Formula 1 has widened the grid for an 11th team at the British Grand Prix, but the entry driven by Brad Pitt will not race for victory.

The actor was touring the circuit as part of the filming of an F1 film. His advisor and driving coach was seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton.

Hamilton, who is a co-producer on the project, said he couldn’t judge much when he watched Pitt practice two weeks ago, but he’s already been impressed with the driving skills Hollywood stars.

I mean, he was just coming flat out, Hamilton said with a laugh Thursday. But we did have a day together at a track in Los Angeles, and for someone who hasn’t raced, he certainly already has a keen eye.

He loves watching MotoGP (motorcycling) so has always been a racing enthusiast. And he already had a knack for lines, and he was completely, completely on it. Just good to see.

Silverstone fans will be able to see the car on the track for themselves during specific filming slots. and the fictional Apex team was given a garage in the pit lane, between Mercedes and Ferrari.

Dashboards bear the unknown names of Sonny Hayes and Joshua Pearce also known as Pitt and British actor Damson Idris.

The film is produced by Jerry Bruckheimer and directed by Joseph Kosinski, who both worked on Top Gun: Maverick.

Joe is an amazing director and you’ve seen what he’s done with fighter jets before, what he’s done with Maverick, Hamilton said. So if you just think about what he did with that in terms of the dogfights that you saw on those jets, that was pretty epic.

And bringing that, that technology and that point of view into our world, I think is going to be amazing.

F1 is looking to build on the success of the behind-the-scenes Netflix show docudrama Drive to Survive that finally captured the elusive American audience.

And to that end, the show’s organizers have backed The Hollywood Project.

I was really incredibly grateful to them,” Hamilton said. I don’t know if this would have been possible over 10 years ago when the old management was in place. They might not have seen this as a milestone in terms of the sport’s growth.

But we’ve already seen the great work and impact of the Netflix show, and I think it will take it to new heights beyond that.

According to previously leaked details, Pitt stars as a racing driver who comes out of retirement to compete alongside a rising rookie against the series titans.

It helps solve a problem in how Pitt, 59, can convincingly portray an F1 driver, with a much younger average age in the high-intensity series.

Well, first off, Brad looks like he’s aging backwards, Hamilton said. I mean, he looks great for his age and he’s super fit, he’s been training and at the end of the day it’s a movie, so there’s going to be a Hollywood element to it that makes it believable.

And Brad is such an iconic actor. He’s always done an amazing job, so I can’t tell you how excited I am to have Brad Pitt in the Formula 1 movie. I mean, it’s amazing. So I think he’s going to do a great job.

