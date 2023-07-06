Entertainment
Brad Pitt in the Silverstone pit lane as F1 gears up for action in Hollywood
Formula 1 has widened the grid for an 11th team at the British Grand Prix, but the entry driven by Brad Pitt will not race for victory.
The actor was touring the circuit as part of the filming of an F1 film. His advisor and driving coach was seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton.
Hamilton, who is a co-producer on the project, said he couldn’t judge much when he watched Pitt practice two weeks ago, but he’s already been impressed with the driving skills Hollywood stars.
Building on the success of last year’s matches involving Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson, the G League is bringing more international talent to Las Vegas this fall.
Former Germany winger Bastian Schweinsteiger says Pep Guardiola shares responsibility for the decline of national teams.
After a stellar season in which he nearly led the Philadelphia Eagles to a Super Bowl win that earned him a club-record deal, Jalen Hurts is working like crazy to be even better.
I mean, he was just coming flat out, Hamilton said with a laugh Thursday. But we did have a day together at a track in Los Angeles, and for someone who hasn’t raced, he certainly already has a keen eye.
He loves watching MotoGP (motorcycling) so has always been a racing enthusiast. And he already had a knack for lines, and he was completely, completely on it. Just good to see.
Silverstone fans will be able to see the car on the track for themselves during specific filming slots. and the fictional Apex team was given a garage in the pit lane, between Mercedes and Ferrari.
Dashboards bear the unknown names of Sonny Hayes and Joshua Pearce also known as Pitt and British actor Damson Idris.
The film is produced by Jerry Bruckheimer and directed by Joseph Kosinski, who both worked on Top Gun: Maverick.
Joe is an amazing director and you’ve seen what he’s done with fighter jets before, what he’s done with Maverick, Hamilton said. So if you just think about what he did with that in terms of the dogfights that you saw on those jets, that was pretty epic.
And bringing that, that technology and that point of view into our world, I think is going to be amazing.
F1 is looking to build on the success of the behind-the-scenes Netflix show docudrama Drive to Survive that finally captured the elusive American audience.
And to that end, the show’s organizers have backed The Hollywood Project.
I was really incredibly grateful to them,” Hamilton said. I don’t know if this would have been possible over 10 years ago when the old management was in place. They might not have seen this as a milestone in terms of the sport’s growth.
But we’ve already seen the great work and impact of the Netflix show, and I think it will take it to new heights beyond that.
According to previously leaked details, Pitt stars as a racing driver who comes out of retirement to compete alongside a rising rookie against the series titans.
It helps solve a problem in how Pitt, 59, can convincingly portray an F1 driver, with a much younger average age in the high-intensity series.
Well, first off, Brad looks like he’s aging backwards, Hamilton said. I mean, he looks great for his age and he’s super fit, he’s been training and at the end of the day it’s a movie, so there’s going to be a Hollywood element to it that makes it believable.
And Brad is such an iconic actor. He’s always done an amazing job, so I can’t tell you how excited I am to have Brad Pitt in the Formula 1 movie. I mean, it’s amazing. So I think he’s going to do a great job.
___
AP Auto Racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
|
Sources
2/ https://apnews.com/article/brad-pitt-f1-british-gp-hamilton-ac1733107ffeeaa76980ed0a4084c9d2
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- US should supply cluster munitions to Ukraine, official says
- Brad Pitt in the Silverstone pit lane as F1 gears up for action in Hollywood
- Teams beat the heat in vascular hockey | News
- Is more casual dress on flights linked to an increase in unruly passenger behavior?
- Ofsted chief sounds warning over work protection inspection plan
- Possible cocaine found in the White House
- ‘Staying at PM’s residence without a wife is a mistake’: Lalu Prasad Yadav mocks Prime Minister Narendra Modi
- EXCLUSIVE: With UK health services in crisis, Tesco offers employees virtual doctor appointments.
- Speed up your Google searches with this hidden trick
- Ashley Tutas with Bermuda at the 2023 NatWest International Island Games XIX
- Former Pakistani PM Imran Khan accused of attacking army headquarters
- Xi stresses innovation in war readiness during inspection of PLA Eastern Theater Command_Xinhua