Bollywood Roundup: Madhuri Dixit, Pooja Bhatt, Saif Ali Khan, and more…

Mumbai – Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, who garnered a lot of love from the masses for his performance as a determined cop in action drama ‘Vikram Vedha’, says the movie shows how point it can be difficult to alter one’s view of right and wrong.

Saif had put a lot of effort into his character. From vigorous practice with real guns to understanding the sounds and firing mechanism of a real gun, the actor got into character for realism on celluloid. He adopted the way they hold guns and the way they attack buildings inhabited by gangsters.

The audience adored Hrithik Roshan’s powerful avatar as Vedha, Saif’s super charm as the coolest cop Vikram in the movie impressed the audience.

Saif, expressed his excitement for the TV premiere of “Vikram Vedha” saying, “Vikram Vedha was loved by the audience for presenting two opposing perspectives of good or evil. »

“Driven by moral issue, action and unexpected twists, this film will now be available worldwide to a wide range of viewers. This film shows how difficult it can be to change one’s perspective on the good and evil.

Rohan Lavsi, Business Head – Hindi Movies Cluster, Viacom18 shared, “Vikram Vedha tells the story of a famous cop, who sees the world in black and white and a feared criminal, who will make the first call questioning his view of the world.”

Produced by Jio Studios, Friday Filmworks, Reliance Entertainment, T-Series Films and YNOT Studios, the heartbreaking action-thriller “Vikram Vedha” is led by megawatt stars including Hrithik, Saif, Radhika Apte and others. Directed by Pushkar-Gayathri, the film captures a confrontation between an honest cop and a feared gangster, who surrenders voluntarily but has a gripping story to tell the former.

It will air Sunday on COLORS Cineplex.

Anil Kapoor appreciates what Shelly Rungta brings to the table in ‘The Night Manager’

Mumbai – Veteran actor Anil Kapoor, who once again captured our hearts and minds with his hard-hitting portrayal of arms dealer Shelly Rungta in gripping spy thriller, ‘The Night Manager’, has said that he had really enjoyed exploring the character and what he brings to the table with his aura and power.

From the first frame, Anil’s presence is magnetic, stealing every scene with his startling intensity and unwavering commitment. His ability to shift from the charming facade of a suave business mogul to the menacing depths of a calculating antagonist is nothing short of extraordinary. Kapoor has truly carved out a place for himself as a master of versatility.

Speaking about the same, Anil said, “I really enjoyed exploring the character of Shelly Rungta and what she brings to the table with her aura and her power. We got huge appreciation from our friends. , our family and our fans in the industry. Kudos to the whole team for the success of the series.

The show which also stars Aditya Roy Kapur as Shaan Sengupta has become the most-watched series of all Hotstar specials, on Disney+ Hotstar.

Speaking from the same Aditya shared: “The Night Manager has become the most watched series on the platform and it is a great moment of happiness for all of us. The team has worked extremely hard and seeing that the efforts have paid off, It’s amazing. Shaan Sengupta is a character that will always be close to my heart.

Gaurav Banerjee, Head – Content, Disney+ Hotstar, said, “Powerful performances, immense drama and stunning production values ​​have made the show a fan favorite.”

Creator and Director, Sandeep Modi added, “The entire crew and cast worked extremely hard to realize the vision I had for the show.”

A Hindi-language adaptation of John le Carré’s novel “The Night Manager” produced by The Ink Factory and Banijay Asia, the series is created and directed by Sandeep Modi and second director Priyanka Ghose. The show is wrapped in lavish drama, scenic spots and also features Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee and Ravi Behl in key roles.

The gripping spy thriller is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja said yes to ‘Blind’ because of Sujoy Ghosh

Mumbai – Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, who will be seen playing the role of a visually impaired woman in her upcoming streaming film ‘Blind’, has revealed the reason for her nod to the film.

The actress said she said yes to the thriller because of one man – director-producer Sujoy Ghosh, who is known as the master of the genre considering his films like ‘Kahaani’, ‘Badla’ and others.

Sonam returns to screens after a maternity break and will be seen battling a cold-blooded serial killer in the edgy thriller.

Sujoy produced the film directed by Shome Makhija.

The actress said: “It was a no-brainer for me to do ‘Blind’ because Sujoy Ghosh is the producer of the film. It has a fantastic track record with edgy, gritty thrillers and I jumped at the thought that Sujoy would be captain of the ship for Blind. He has creatively directed the film since its conceptualization. As an actor, I trust my producers and directors completely and I am happy to have found a producer in Sujoy who is the master of this genre in the Hindi film industry.

She further mentioned, “I hope people will like my performance in the movie. It was a very difficult role and I gave everything to play Gia with sensitivity and courage. I’m glad people liked the Blind trailer. It’s only half the battle won. It makes me happy that people are looking forward to seeing this edge-of-the-seat thriller.

“Blind” is set to premiere on Jio Cinemas starting July 7. (IANS)