A new documentary on the group Wham! shows ‘temporal nature of youth’ : NPR

Pop duo Wham! dominated radio and television in the 1980s with catchy, fun hits that provided an antidote to the grim prospects of the Cold War.

Now, a new Netflix documentary titled “Wham!” watch how George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley formed a teenage friendship and went on to create one of the most distinct sounds of the post-Disco era.

Director Chris Smith’s film is a personal take that often relies on footage and audio the two recorded themselves. Ridgeley’s mother also kept scrapbooks of their rise, from when they became inseparable in high school.

“The whole movie was about this temporal nature of youth. It’s such a beautiful thing, but it can’t last,” Chris Smith said.

The documentary mixes existing footage and audio of Michael (who died in 2016) with current interviews of Ridgeley.

“George’s interviews were supposed to be archived, but all of Andrew’s, we sat down for days and days to kind of talk about that time in the studio,” Smith told NPR’s Rob Schmitz. “But the back and forth between the two feels so easy and it’s such a testament to the vividness of that time in Andrew’s mind.”

The documentary, which Smith likened to an archaeological adventure, unearthed an early recording of one of their biggest hits, “Careless Whisper.”

“What shocked us when we made it was how perfectly formed the vision and sound of Wham! was, even from the start,” Smith said.

Michael was still a teenager when he wrote “Young Guns”.

This song led to their breakout moment, with the two rapping about being young and free on the BBC Music show top pops in 1982. Wow! lasted until 1986. Michael and Ridgeley amicably separated when they were just 23 years old.

Michael’s songwriting was evolving outside the confines of what Wham! was known for and Ridgeley understood that, Smith said. Michael became a successful solo artist, continuing to own the airwaves and MTV throughout the 90s.

“I think it’s a difficult story to understand because it’s very rare for people to go to the top,” Smith said.

These highlights from the interview with Chris Smith have been edited for clarity.

On the first version of the song “Careless Whisper” not being well received

It was one of the first three demos they recorded on a four-track recorder at home. And what I think shocked us when we did that was how perfectly formed Wham’s vision and sound was! was even from the start. You know, I would have assumed when I got those demo tapes, that they would have been just rough versions. And that once they had access to more experienced producers, they found their sound. But it was really there at the very beginning, and especially George’s talent, you can see it in the vocals on “Careless Whisper” on the demo.

On George Michael struggling to be open about his sexuality

At that time, the attitudes were different, you know? And AIDS was very common in those days, and there was a lot of concern about it. And so I think when we listen to the tapes of the interviews, you know, it really came down to what they don’t have – George didn’t want his dad to find out. And they were like, “you can’t tell your dad.” It was less about trying to protect their careers or, you know, anything at that level. But it was really something as simple as not wanting to tell your father.

To Michael’s disappointment, “Last Christmas” failed to reach number 1 on the charts, losing to “Do They Know It’s Christmas”, which he worked on as part of Band Aid.

I think one of the things that we found so illuminating and kind of reassuring going through his (George Michael) interviews is that there was always this sort of absolute, direct candor and this sort of honesty in his interviews. It was very human, the way he communicated his thoughts. He was very proud and happy and felt good to be part of Band Aid. But at the same time, you know, I think there was a part of them that really wanted those four No. 1s in a year. And they knew they had it with “Last Christmas” until he recorded Band Aid and realized it was probably going to be a tough beat for them.

On a breakup at the peak of their success

Well, I mean, I think it’s a difficult story to understand because it’s very rare for people to go to the top. But I think there was a lot at stake.

I think George had a hard time staying within the confines of what Wham! was, you know? And I think Andrew, being so close and being such a good friend, kind of understood that.

And so often these stories end in a negative place. And it was something that – for me, the whole movie was about this temporal nature of youth, you know? It’s something so beautiful, but it can’t be sustained. It must come to an end. And to – be at the heart of that and understand that and accept that, there’s such a graceful quality to that that I don’t think you see that often.

