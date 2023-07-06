Hollywood man charged with 1975 murder of woman in Canada





TORONTO A woman found dead in Eastern Ontario 48 years ago has been identified as a Tennessee spa owner who disappeared on a trip to Montreal, and a South Florida man who knew her has been charged with her murder, police said Wednesday. The woman had been known for decades only as the Lady of the Nation River after the remains were discovered on May 3, 1975, floating in the Nation River, a short distance from a highway bridge near Casselman, Ontario. Technology that uses DNA to find genetic matches led to her being identified as Jewell Parchman Langford, Ontario Provincial Police said at a news conference. Detective Inspector Daniel Nadeau said the 48-year-old was a well-known member of the Jackson, Tennessee business community who co-owned a spa with her ex-husband. She had traveled to Montreal in April 1975 and never returned home. At that time, his Tennessee family had reported him missing, Nadeau said. Although I cannot go into the details that will be recorded at trial, I can tell you that the accused and the victim knew each other. Rodney Nichols, 81, of Hollywood, was charged with murder last year, but the charge was not announced at the time so as not to jeopardize his extradition from the United States. Canadian Broadcasting Corp. reported that Nichols has not yet appeared in court on the charge and has not entered a plea. Police say the Langfords case was the first in Canada to use forensic genetic technology to identify a victim. Other methods of identification, including creating a 3D facial approximation of her in 2017, have been tried but without success. The Toronto Center for Forensic Sciences obtained a new DNA profile from the victim in 2019. The data was sent to a lab in California where matches were made to two individuals in a DNA family tree. The DNA Doe Project, which works to identify victims in cold cases, said Ontario police contacted them for help and victims’ DNA profiles were uploaded to databases of genetic genealogy in 2020. The organization’s volunteers identified Langford as a likely candidate within weeks. Ontario’s Chief Coroner, Dr. Dirk Huyer, said the DNA profile was used to help establish possible links between the victim and others. DNA samples were then obtained from Langford’s surviving relatives, including his nieces, Huyer said. According to police, Langford’s remains were repatriated to the United States in 2022 and a memorial service and burial were held for her.

