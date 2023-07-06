The Return of the Crude: Hollywood Brings Back Steamy Comedy | comedy movies

Joy Ride, in theaters this Friday, is not for the humble. The R-rated movie on the road, from director Adele Lim (Crazy Rich Asians), follows four friends, played by Ashley Park, Sabrina Wu, Sherry Cola and Oscar nominee Stephanie Hsu (of Everything Everywhere All at Once), on a week-long romp through China that’s deliriously deranged and shamelessly lustful. There’s a moving plot about finding her identity after a life in white America and a sharp subversion of the meek Asian female trope. But above all Joy Ride is raw and vigorous, a viscerally exciting comedy, drawn from R-rated touchstones such as The Hangover, Bridesmaids and Girls Trip drinking and vomiting, numerous references to multiple orifices, clouds of cocaine cartoonish, loud sex montage that made me chuckle with a sound I haven’t heard in a long time.

In other words, it’s not something seen often on the big screen these days, as Hollywood studios, resisting the bite of streaming services and the pandemic, pivot even more towards the rates of franchise and exploit the intellectual property. Given the endless chasm of options from his couch, theatrical releases tend to bet on the lure of a common movie-watching experience, the hype of a franchise release, or a big show. name (like Christopher Nolans Oppenheimer), a new twist on a household name (the Barbie movie), or quirky, offbeat horror (this year’s surprise box office hits M3gan or Cocaine Bear). The 90s and 2000s were full of decently reviewed and profitable R-rated movies American Pie, Superbad, The Hangover, Judd Apatow’s stoner bro movie catalog, and more. twisted laughter.

Joy Ride, however, is one of many R-rated studio films heralding a potential new wave of big-screen steaminess this summer. Last month saw the premiere of No Hard Feelings, a sex comedy starring Jennifer Lawrence as a struggling 30-something who made a deal with helicopter parents to date (as in date date, she says) their clumsy, virginal son before he went off to college in exchange for an old Buick. The trailer has garnered internet buzz for its almost retro directness and double-meanings (can I touch your sausage? Lawrences Maddie asks Andrew Barth Feldmans pasty, perplexing Percy as he holds a dachshund). In August, Universal will release Strays, a live-action tale of rude dogs played by Will Ferrell. And later in the month comes MGMs Bottoms, starring The Bears Ayo Edebiri and The Idols Rachel Sennott as two queer high school outcasts who form a girl fight club in order to hook up with hot cheerleaders, with a good helping of sex jokes and gore.

Any success would be a welcome return to form for a theatrical genre that has operated in spurts for years. There have been plenty of steamy ebbs and flows on the big screen (The New York Times declared the return of R-rated comedy after several years of PG-13 fare in 2005, before the release of Wedding Crashers and The 40-Year-Old Virgin), but in recent years the preeminent venue for bold, ribald humor has been the streaming platforms, whether in the form of comedy series (The Great or The Sex Lives of College Girls, to name a few) or original films (You People or Dude, both on Netflix ). Even the success of Paul Feigs Bridesmaids (300 million dollars worldwide) and Malcolm D Lees Girls Trip (about 140 million dollars), which demonstrated the box office viability of raunchy comedies starring and aimed at women and to black Americans, did not portend a wave of imitators (although there is a delay Girls Trip sequel put in Ghana in the works). There are, of course, occasional exceptions, such as Melissa McCarthys action-comedy Spy, Amy Schumers Trainwreck, or Booksmart, essentially a Superbad for overachieving girls.

Comedy of all persuasions is a hard sell to an increasingly international box office; Moviegoers and critics alike have long lamented the death of studio rom-coms, which have decamped to streaming services with a few exceptions, like The Lost City and Ticket to Paradise, both featuring major movie stars in pre-production. -streaming. The talkative, R-rated cousin romcoms, the sex comedy, had a particularly rough time for a number of reasons. The major studios are increasingly risk averse and commit to tentpole or franchise pricing (almost all PG to PG-13, with the exception of the Deadpool movies, which mix a typical action adventure with a coarse mouth). The comedy, often fraught with references, risks and norms, doesn’t travel as well internationally as, say, Spider-Man.

Jennifer Lawrence and Andrew Barth Feldman in No Hard Feelings. Photo: Macall Polay/AP

And comedic successes often rely heavily on word of mouth. Several big tent adult fare offerings, such as the 2015 film Vacation, were sunk to lackluster reviews and reception. Attracting audiences polarized by discourse on the internet is also a tall order, especially as cutting-edge comedy becomes increasingly responsive, referential, tongue-in-cheek, and driven by social media mores and trends, especially TikTok. . There is a trend in Internet-centric thinking that completely dismisses sex scenes as problematic or unnecessary; such logic sees No Hard Feelings age gap hijinks as a issue rather than a joke. (The movie seemed to anticipate that review, nobody fucks anymore? Maddie remarks at a teenage party on their phones.)

Still, positive reviews and buzz may not be enough to overcome the lure of streaming; a lot of noise was made last year about the disappointing performance of Bros, an R-rated gay rom-com directed by Billy Eichner and featuring an all-LGBTQ+ cast, which was heavily marketed around its portrayal feat. late. Joy Ride will likely be seen as another litmus test of whether great comedies, especially ones representing a minority group, can succeed again. The box office for No Hard Feelings is promising, if mixed. The movie made about 15 million dollars in its opening weekend, and has, at the time of writing, grossed around $31 million domestically and $20 million worldwide, a decent showing, but probably not enough to recoup his $45 million pre-market budget (an abnormally high budget for a comedy, due in part to Lawrences earning a salary of $25 million).

Not that the movies themselves give much weight to headwinds or Hollywood’s risk aversion. No grudge may be sweeter than naughty, but Lawrence revels in the physical comedy of trying to seduce a desperately clueless virgin. Bottoms’ teens are sometimes mean, weird and willing, as usual, to go to great lengths to get laid. Joy Ride is cheerful, refreshing and vulgar, even if there are too many bags of drugs stuck, as Tiffany Haddish says in Girls Trip, where the sun does not shine. It’s the kind of scene that pushes the boundaries of taste and humor, and hovers over a room full of people laughing with you.