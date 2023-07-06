Hollywood screwed up on streaming, now they make you pay

Last month, Vulture published a great story about the TV industry that was nonetheless infuriating to read.

Titled “The Binge Purge,” it’s full of anonymous quotes from Hollywood bigwigs who seek to blame anyone but themselves for the “broken” state of television. Their favorite scapegoat? Netflix, whose explosive growth in streaming has made media executives nervous and envious. This prompted them to blow up the lucrative cable TV model and bet heavily on their own streaming services, which haven’t been as profitable.

History provides valuable insight into the mindset of Hollywood, but its quoted executives are mistaken if they think it makes them look good. The truth is that traditional media companies have missed the transition to the cord-cutting era, but rather than reflect on what they did wrong, they are more interested in playing the victim.

None of this would matter if TV streaming improved. But as the television industry tries to fix its mistakes, it is making everyone else pay the price, including viewers.

Streaming services are deteriorating

In their rush to get into streaming, streaming services offered seemingly limitless catalogs of movies and TV shows. Concepts like Disney Vault – the practice of making old movies inaccessible to the public – began to seem outdated, and viewers never had to worry about the original series showing. While some people have complained about the number of services on offer, the wealth of content available has at least provided a clear benefit.

Faced with rising interest rates, slowing subscriber numbers and sudden demands from Wall Street to show profitability, media companies are changing course. Warner Bros. Discovery, Disney and Paramount have all started canceling productions and pulling content from their catalogs, seeking to take tax deductions or avoid paying residuals. Some movies and shows are licensed to other streaming services, but others just disappeared.

At the same time, these companies are trying to squeeze subscribers with higher prices and new restrictions. Netflix’s password sharing rules are the most notable example, but we’ve also seen Disney+ charge a hefty premium for ad-free viewing, while Warner removed 4K video and a simultaneous third stream of sound. Max standard package.

The result is that you pay more for lower quality service, but that may not even be profitable for the businesses involved. Warner is still deeply in debt to AT&T. Disney doesn’t expect to make a streaming profit until at least next year. Paramount may be hoping for a bailout via acquisition. Meanwhile, the TV packages they relied on for profitability continue to bleed subscribers, who are fed up with persistent price hikes and fewer must-see shows.

The path avoided

What could have been done to avoid this? Here’s an idea: instead of throwing away the pay TV package model that has served Hollywood so well, the industry could have tried to improve it.

Television networks had every chance of cultivating more attractive packages, with lower prices and more flexibility. Randy Freer, the former CEO of Hulu, once spoke about his plans to offer smaller packages with different types of programming. Sling TV once marketed itself (incorrectly) as “pay-per-view” and expressed a desire to offer more pay-per-view packages. T-Mobile has even tried to offer its own TV package with two ranges of channels, one with more expensive broadcast, news and sports channels, and one without.

With each turn, TV networks scaled back those efforts and viewers instead got more expensive, bloated packages. The networks threatened T-Mobile over its split-plan strategy, which they claimed they had been duped into supporting. (T-Mobile responded by shutting down the entire service.) Hulu’s oft-heralded plans for slimmer packages never materialized. The selection of à la carte channels remains a chimera.

Instead of trying to stabilize television bundles, media companies adopted a scorched-earth strategy that involved scamming pay-TV subscribers to help pay for their fledgling streaming services. Now those pay-TV subscribers are leaking in record numbers, and the streaming side is still not healthy.

Of course, you could blame Netflix’s growth for making media companies jealous. But you might as well blame short-term thinking and an endless series of mega-mergers, the main purpose of which was to raise the prices of pay-TV packages. Hollywood miscalculated how this would turn out, and now it’s in panic mode.

Now what?

If you thought streaming was messy before, this new era will be even more chaotic.

The shows you were watching could disappear at any moment, vanish from existence, or be shipped off to a free streaming service with inevitable ads and an inscrutable interface. Pay-TV packages will continue to get more expensive — and with more outages — as networks dig deeper to demand higher carriage fees.

And don’t forget about live sports, the rights to which have been scattered across an array of pay-TV channels and streaming services. Instead of opting for cohesion, major sports leagues carved out their rights in tiny exclusivity deals, taking advantage of media and tech companies’ fixation on growth at all costs while it lasted.

It’s another example of short-term thinking that will alienate and distract audiences in the long run, but has nothing to do with Netflix. If this backfires, the industry will have to find another scapegoat.

