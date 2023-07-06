The “Insidious” saga ends with the 5th episode directed by main actor Patrick Wilson





New York, July 6 (EFE).- The fifth and final installment in the Insidious horror film saga, set to premiere this weekend in cinemas across the United States, serves as a direct sequel to the second film and marks Patrick’s directorial debut. Wilson, who also reprises his starring role on the show. The 50-year-old American first director takes over from acclaimed horror filmmaker James Wan in ‘Insidious: The Red Door,’ which revisits the Lambert family story and is set 10 years after the events of ‘Insidious: Chapter 2.” Referring to a filmmaker’s decision-making process, Wilson described “shaping a scene, shaping the scares (in a horror movie)…cut that, maybe it doesn’t work there, let’s put that there. “ He also told Efe that while preparing the scenes he used children’s toys to help the visualization process. “I never said that, in all the interviews I did…I had these GI Joe action figures. And I was using them to set up scenes and kind of figure out where the camera was going to be,” Wilson said. “So, yeah, a lot of action figures came into play.” In the franchise’s fifth installment, the focus shifts from Josh Lambert (Wilson) to that character’s now grown son, Dalton Lambert (played again by Ty Simpkins). Josh, who has divorced Renai (Rose Byrne), tries to renew a relationship with Dalton and accompanies him to university where he will pursue art studies, a discipline that will make him relive certain traumas from the past. The paths of father and son eventually converge again as they are once again tormented by the demons of The Further, the terrifying supernatural dimension of the Insidious saga. Also reprising their roles from the first and second episodes, Byrne, Andrew Astor (as Foster Lambert, Dalton’s brother) and Lin Shaye (as demonologist Elise Rainier), while Sinclair Daniel appears in the franchise for the first times as new to Dalton. inseparable friend. Wilson, who has earned the moniker ‘King of Scream’ for his numerous roles in horror films, told Efe he has to engage in a ‘balancing act’ in handling his duties as actor and director for the first time. While insisting he still enjoys acting after three decades of working on stage and for the big screen, he added that directing “has a whole different set of professional demands”. “Cinema is a producer and a media publisher. It is,” Wilson said. “The production part of the shoot was amazing, working with the actors and everyone, but the whole movie is done after that.” “There are therefore three stages in the making of a film. Comedy is only part of it. As an actor, you star in your movie for a few weeks or a few months or whatever, and then you leave (and) we’ll see you at the premiere. EFE “Insidious: The Red Door” hits theaters starting Friday before heading to streaming services. nqs/mc

