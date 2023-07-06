Entertainment
Things to do: Frida’s Pasin, Sucka Flea Market and Swap, Asian Art Museum Bollywood Film Series
Thursday July 6
Seat Bar: Cotier Trio Live Jazz (Mission)
Come to the Asiento bar in the Mission on Thursday nights if you want to enjoy an evening of live jazz, great cocktails and delicious food. The event and live music will begin around 7 p.m. and end at 10 p.m. The Asiento Bar is located at 2730 21st St.
Mannys: Inside the Peace Corps: Experiences of Volunteers from Colombia and Thailand (Mission)
If you want to learn what it’s like to work as a Peace Corps volunteer from people with first-hand experience, come to Mannys! This roundtable at Mannys is a free event and features Returned Peace Corps volunteer and Mission District resident Laura Cono, who served two years in Thailand in the education sector, and Rene Alexander, freelance journalist and Mission District resident who currently serves as a connector for community economic development in Colombia. This talk will take place from 7-8 p.m. at Manny’s, 3092 16th St. For more information and to reserve free tickets, click here.
Beyond Bollywood Film Series: Umrao Jaan 1981 (Asian Art Museum)
This Thursday, the Asian Art Museum is hosting the latest film in their Bollywood film series Umrao Jaan (1981). In this film, based on the famous Urdu novel by Mirza Ruswaa, an 1840s courtesan and poet falls in love with a ruling-class man and must contend with the limitations placed on her as a public woman. The movie is from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Asian Art Museum, 200 Larkin St. Tickets range from $7 to $10 depending on whether you are an adult, minor, or senior. Ticket information is linked here.
friday 7 july
Gray Area Grand Theatre: Opening of the exhibition Machines for Difference: Technology and Identity in Contemporary Art (Mission)
The Mission’s Gray Area Grand Theater is hosting an exhibition called Difference Machines about technology and its involvement in works of art and its implications for our lives. The exhibition will host its opening this Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and drinks will be served throughout the evening. The event is public and tickets are $25 for everyone, but are free if you’re a member of the Gray Zone. You can find ticket information here.
San Francisco Bike Party
Come to San Francisco Bike Parties’ first Friday event to ride the music around San Francisco! The ride begins at Cayuga Playground, 301 Naglee Ave, at 7:30 PM and ends at Golden Gate Park on John F Kennedy Drive. The route is announced the previous Thursday on their Facebook And instagram.
City Art Cooperative Gallery 25th Anniversary
Come to the 25th anniversary of the City Art Cooperative Gallery to see the works of 29 of its members in several mediums. You can read a Mission Local story about this 25th anniversary and the long history of the galleries here! This new opening is this Friday at the City Art Cooperative Gallery 25th Anniversary, 828 Valencia St.
Saturday July 8
Frida’s Passion 15th Annual Frida Kahlo (Mission) Art Exhibition
Puerto Alegre welcomes Pasin de Frida for its 15th anniversary. Pasin de Frida is a free event open to the public that celebrates Mexican artist Frida Kahlo and connects people around art. This year, the art exhibit features the works of more than 35 artists from the Bay Area and beyond. The event takes place from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and takes place at Puerto Alegre, 546 Valencia St. For more information, click on here.
Covers and blockbusters (DC League of Super-Pets) in Thrive City
Bring your kids (or your adult) to the free DC League of Super-Pets Blankets and Blockbusters movie screening in Thrive City, next to the Warriors Chase Center. Blankets and Blockbusters also offers games, crafts, snacks and drinks. Registration for this event is free, but it is first come, first served as the number of places is limited. Register on the link here. The event takes place from 4-7pm and is located in Thrive City at 1 Warriors Way.
Sunday July 9
Sucka Flea Market and Exchange (Mission)
If you want to go to a flea market in the Mission, come to Sucka Flea Market and Swap this Sunday! Besides clothing, the flea market will feature local art, food and music. The flea market takes place between 11:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. at City Station SF at the corner of Valencia and 18th streets.
Golden Gate Park Sunday Roller Disco Party
Come this Sunday to the Skatin Place outdoor rink in Golden Gate Park to learn how to roller skate, practice your skills, or watch others skate while listening to free disco. The outdoor rink is located at the corner of 6th Avenue and Kennedy Drive and the event runs from 1-5 p.m. For more information, click on here.
