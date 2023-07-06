Connect with us

Things to do: Frida’s Pasin, Sucka Flea Market and Swap, Asian Art Museum Bollywood Film Series

Thursday July 6

Seat Bar: Cotier Trio Live Jazz (Mission)

Come to the Asiento bar in the Mission on Thursday nights if you want to enjoy an evening of live jazz, great cocktails and delicious food. The event and live music will begin around 7 p.m. and end at 10 p.m. The Asiento Bar is located at 2730 21st St.

Mannys: Inside the Peace Corps: Experiences of Volunteers from Colombia and Thailand (Mission)

If you want to learn what it’s like to work as a Peace Corps volunteer from people with first-hand experience, come to Mannys! This roundtable at Mannys is a free event and features Returned Peace Corps volunteer and Mission District resident Laura Cono, who served two years in Thailand in the education sector, and Rene Alexander, freelance journalist and Mission District resident who currently serves as a connector for community economic development in Colombia. This talk will take place from 7-8 p.m. at Manny’s, 3092 16th St. For more information and to reserve free tickets, click here.

Beyond Bollywood Film Series: Umrao Jaan 1981 (Asian Art Museum)

This Thursday, the Asian Art Museum is hosting the latest film in their Bollywood film series Umrao Jaan (1981). In this film, based on the famous Urdu novel by Mirza Ruswaa, an 1840s courtesan and poet falls in love with a ruling-class man and must contend with the limitations placed on her as a public woman. The movie is from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Asian Art Museum, 200 Larkin St. Tickets range from $7 to $10 depending on whether you are an adult, minor, or senior. Ticket information is linked here.

friday 7 july

Gray Area Grand Theatre: Opening of the exhibition Machines for Difference: Technology and Identity in Contemporary Art (Mission)

The Mission’s Gray Area Grand Theater is hosting an exhibition called Difference Machines about technology and its involvement in works of art and its implications for our lives. The exhibition will host its opening this Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and drinks will be served throughout the evening. The event is public and tickets are $25 for everyone, but are free if you’re a member of the Gray Zone. You can find ticket information here.

