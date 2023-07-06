10 famous feuds between actors and directors in Hollywood, explained

Hollywood is a high-stakes industry, with a director bearing much of the burden of a film’s success or failure. With millions of dollars at stake and a professional reputation for both actor and director, tensions can sometimes run high. In this uncompromising environment, friction between the director and his actors is sometimes to be expected. Of course, some administrators handle these conflicts better than others.

Here we look at three examples of poorly managed conflicts between actors and directors. Whether it’s because of artistic differences, dangerous or unfair working conditions, or oversized egos, these actor-director feuds offer plenty of drama. Let’s take a look at 10 of Hollywood’s most famous feuds between actors and directors.

ten Tony Kaye and Ed Norton

New line cinema

While playing in American history x, Ed Norton was asked to participate in the drafting. According to the film’s screenwriter, David McKenna, New Line Cinema feared that Tony Kaye – who is trained as a commercial executive – made the film look “like a commercial”. As such, Norton was asked to step in, which caused tension between the two during and after filming. Kaye was so angered by the debacle that he began to engage in bizarre behavior that would ultimately keep him away from the film industry for many years. Not only did he try to remove his name from the film, but he also accused Norton of being a “narcissistic dilettante”, which gave the actor a reputation for being “difficult” to work with.

9 Alfred Hitchcock and Tippi Hadren

Universal images

Alfred Hitchcock is perhaps one of the most famous directors in the history of cinema, but in recent years it has been revealed that he has a dark side. Decades before the Harvey Weinstein scandal spurred the “Me Too” movement, Hitchcock was also abusing his power in the industry to coerce his leading lady Teepee Hedren, similarly to Weinstein. Sexual harassment and bullying were exposed in the 2012 HBO film the girl. Hedren also talks about her experience with Hitchcock in her autobiography. Tippi: A Memoir.

According to Hedren, Hitchcock was obsessed with her and ordered the cast and crew not to speak to her on set. He allegedly invited her into his office and touched her without her consent, threw himself on her in his limo, and had a secret door from his office to his dressing room. In addition, he subjected her to dangerous working conditions on The birds and blackballed her from Hollywood when she refused his sexual advances. Hedren spoke publicly about his experiences in a 2016 interview with The Guardian.

8 Stanley Kubrick and Shelley Duvall

Warner Bros.

Stanley Kubrick would have been very hard for Shelly Duvall during his filming the brilliant, in an effort to get an “authentic performance” from Duvall, Kubrick ordered the cast and crew to ignore her and forbade them from comforting her throughout filming. This instruction alienated Duvall from her colleagues during what she describes as the most difficult role of her career. In addition to isolation, Kubrick undermined Duvall’s ideas and suggestions on set and subjected her to emotionally difficult scenes.

Duvall has spoken publicly several times over the years about his filming experience the brilliantstating “this movie was hell to be a part of”, and “Stanley pushed me and pushed me further than I’ve ever been pushed before. It’s the hardest role I’ve ever had to play. “

7 Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh

Warner Bros.

Although neither party publicly admitted a feud, the drama was at its height throughout the promotional tour of Olivia Wildethe second movie of don’t worry darling. Main actress Florence Poug spoke out against aspects of the film’s ad campaign, telling Harper’s Bazaar“When it comes down to your sex scenes, or watching the most famous man in the world go down on someone, that’s not what we’re doing it for. That’s not why I’m in this industry.”

Pugh also refused to promote the film and was conspicuously absent from the film’s first press conference at the Venice Film Festival. Wilde also made waves with former star Shia LaBeouf, whom she claimed to have fired from production, however, La Beouf denied those rumours, stating that he quit due to lack of rehearsal time.

6 Michael Bay and Megan Fox

Dream works

Asked by Wonderland Magazine in 2009 about working with Michael Bay, Megan Fox had this to say, “He wants to be like Hitler on his sets, and he is. So it’s a nightmare to work for, but when you take him off set and he’s not in director mode , I really appreciate his personality because he’s so clumsy, so hopelessly clumsy. He has zero social skills. And it’s endearing to watch him. He’s vulnerable and fragile in real life and then on set , he’s a tyrant.”

In that same interview, she also expressed her frustration with Bay by answering all of his on-set questions with “Be Hot.” Bay responded to Fox’s public criticism by replacing her with Rosie Huntington-Whiteley in Transformers: Dark Side of the Moon. Fox would eventually apologize for publicly lambasting Bay, and the pair have since worked together on Bay’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

5 Danny Boyle and Ewan McGregor

20th century fox

Danny Boyle And Ewan McGregor – who had previously worked together on three films – fell out, when Boyle was given the role of Richard in The beach to Leonardo DiCaprio after promising it to McGregor. McGregor told The Times in an interview, “It had almost nothing to do with The beach. I mean of course it was all over The beach, and my understanding that I was playing the role. Finding out I hadn’t come as a shock. It wasn’t fair not to have that role. It was [the way] he was manipulated who was not very intelligent.”

Boyle has since mended the relationship, admitting to Empire, “We weren’t particularly respectful to him a long time ago.” The pair would eventually hatch and team up for the 2016 film Trainspotting 2.

4 David O’Russell and Lily Tomlin

Fox projector pictures

During the filming of I Heart Huckabees director David O’Russell was filmed verbally berating the actress Lily Tomlin for his inability to take directions. Additionally, he can be seen pushing papers across a desk and shouting explicit names at her. The director is well known for his abusive antics on his sets and has also had run-ins with George Clooney, Christopher Nolan and Amy Adams, to name a few.

3 Roman Polanski and Faye Dunaway

Paramount Pictures

As if being a sexual predator wasn’t enough, the director Roman Polansky also allegedly abused the actress Faye Dunaway on the set of Chinese district. According to Dunaway, the director was relentlessly cruel to the star, which pushed her to her limits during filming. During filming, Polanski allegedly plucked a stray hair from Dunaway’s head as he interfered with his shot. He is also accused of refusing the star’s bathroom breaks to allow for numerous reshoots. While the actress has since denied the allegation, Dunaway reportedly retaliated against the director by throwing a cup of his own urine in her face.

2 James Cameron and Josh Brolin

Warner Brothers

In 2017, veteran actor Josh Brolin revealed that the director james cameron started swearing after Brolin turned down a role in one of Cameron’s upcoming movies Avatar sequels, telling Esquire magazine, “If I don’t want to do Avatari’m not going to do Avatar.He also added: ‘The fucking king of James Cameron calls me that name and that name. Never mind. If James Cameron came to me and said, ‘Hey man, why are you saying that?’ I would go, ‘Because it happened.'”

1 Lars Von Trier & Bjork

angel movies

Icelandic singer and actress, Bjork publicly accused A dancer in the night director Lars of Trier of sexual harassment while starring in the 2000 film. In 2017, the actress accused a then-unnamed Danish director of “punishing” her for refusing his sexual advances. “It’s a universal thing that a director can touch and harass his actresses at will and the institution of cinema allows it. When I repeatedly turned the director down, he sulked and punished me and created for his team an impressive network of illusions where I was presented as the most difficult.

Von Trier has denied the allegations of sexual impropriety, but admits there was no love lost between the two, saying, “There was not. But that we were definitely not friends, that’s a fact.