Actress Lois Robbins wants everyone to have a good time in the sun and look good!

Sunny days are here. And thanks to Lois Robbins, actress, screenwriter, producer and, now, creator of a fashionable and functional UPF clothing line, we can enjoy it to the fullest without worrying about skin damage. Robbins has entertained us on screens big and small, most recently on the TV series Land Younger and the movie Aspern’s papers, and on stage in the play LOVER, which she wrote. She’s also set to don the executive producer hat for the upcoming comedy-drama film. Inappropriate behaviorwith Bobby Cannavale and Robert De Niro.

These days, she’s also coming off the script with her latest venture. Robbins takes on a new role as a solar safety advocate with the launch of watskinan innovative line of sun protection apparel that is chic, thoughtful and revolutionary in its function for swimwear, sports, brunch, sexy dates and absolutely everything in between.

Watskin is not just a brand; it is a mission. Fueled by personal experience when Robbins had to deal with the frightening consequences of her own skin damage, the line is designed to allow women of all ages to enjoy the sun safely, comfortably, confidently and in style. with items like hooded jumpsuits, wrap skirt cover-ups, and the piece de resistance an elegantly impressive catsuit.

More from Oprah Daily play icon The triangle icon that indicates to play

We chatted with Robbins to find out how the actress found herself leading a solar fashion revolution. Here, she sheds some light.

Watskin sends an inspiring message to empower women to love the outdoors. What was your creative spark?

I was diagnosed with a squamous cell on my face and my dermatologist told me: The sun is not your friend. It sent me into a deep depression because I am an outdoor woman. I play tennis, pickleball, golf; I am an avid runner, fast walker, cyclist; I paddle and I love being in the water. What was I going to do? So I searched the internet for protective clothing and couldn’t find anything that matched my hopes. I love fashion, and I wanted to feel good in what I wore but also to be protected from the rays. I literally freaked out one night in my bed and thought, I’m going to make myself a sunproof catsuit and matching skirt! I got some UPF fabric, found some cool zippers, and got a skilled friend to sew full outfits. I literally wore them everywhere and was constantly stopped by women asking me where they could get one for themselves. I ended up thinking, Hmm, that’s a real need.

Tell us what you designed.

Watskin is a line of fun pieces, wetsuits, coveralls, skirts, pants, and even hats that are meant to be worn in and out of the water. As its name suggests, its water meets the skin. And the clothes are completely multifunctional. You put on a Watskin outfit in the morning, and you can work out in it, play sports, take a dip, then throw on a jacket and a pair of tops and meet a friend for lunch, or add some cool boots and a blazer and you are fabulous for a night out. They are designed for you to live in.

And the pieces are so chic that style was clearly a priority.

Oh yes, in addition to protecting your skin, it was important that the designs made everyone look beautiful and feel confident. The fabric is incredibly comfortable and luxurious, and the pieces can be mixed and matched with each other and with the rest of your wardrobe. Skin cancer rates are staggering, it is absolutely necessary that we provide protection that people want to wear. It’s funny, I created this original catsuit, and now I see catsuits all over the catwalks!

Putting on a catsuit may seem daring to some. What do you say to women to give them confidence?

These jumpsuits are made for every body type. We should all embrace who we are, full, small, muscular, whatever. They make all wearers amazing because all bodies are amazing. I designed them with a mesh lining that cinches you in a bit and works well to make women with large breasts feel secure. The idea is to celebrate your body, protect your skin, buy clothes that allow you to love the outdoors and live unconditionally.

Would you say Watskin is synonymous with style, health and joy?

It’s mission complete! I damaged my super fair skin as a kid from getting too much sun, and I had to face the reality of that. But you can’t change reality. What you can do is say, I’m going to love myself to take care of my body and my health, and live my best life. We should all come to terms with who we are and where we are right now. It’s such a joyous achievement. Maximize the present and make it wonderful by being outside and doing what makes you happy and powerful. What we all have is today.

A big part of Watskin is philanthropy. Can you share your causes?

When I decided to start this business, I knew I wanted a philanthropic component. I have partnered with the Melanoma Research Alliance, and 5% of every purchase is donated to this charity. I have been very involved with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation because I am a breast cancer survivor myself. My sister has lupus and my mother had Alzheimer’s disease, so I have been involved in supporting research in both areas. My charities are all things that have touched me personally.

And after?

Since Watskin is meant to be lived in, we’ve released a line of washable velor catsuits and individual pieces that are perfect for wearing in the winter under a ski suit. We also have a pickleball dress coming out. And more!

Shop Watskins Best Selling Parts Now

BODY LOLA in Black

Briana leopard silk cotton sarong Briana leopard silk cotton sarong

Sasha Hat in Olive Green