Foghat hosts the Labadie Rib Fest on August 28. 30

Foghat crossed the Atlantic from England more than half a century ago on a blues-flavored rock n roll that has more than marked the band creatively and more.

Instantly recognizable classics like Slow Ride, Fool For The City and the band’s signature rendition of I Just Want to Make Love to You are radio and soundtrack staples that gain new admirers with every generation. But beyond that, Foghat remained committed to recording fresh music and touring with the same vitality that propelled the original lineup of Roger Earl, Lonesome Dave Peverett, Tony Stevens and Rod Price on their 1972 debut album.

Led by drummer Earl, Foghats’ current lineup includes longtime guitarist Bryan Bassett (of Wild Cherry fame), bassist Rodney OQuinn and guitarist/vocalist Scott Holt, a dynamic performer who began his career at 19. years behind Buddy Guy. In 1998, Holt recorded his first solo album Messing With The Kid, followed quickly the following year with Dark Of The Night, which featured guest appearances by Guy, Hendrix collaborators Billy Cox and Mitch Mitchell, and Double Troubles Tommy. Shannon and Chris Layton.

In addition to recording his own music, Scott’s abilities have seen him work as a sideman on stage and in the studio for Albert Collins, John Lee Hooker, Otis Rush, CarlosSantana, Eric Johnson, David Bowie, Albert King and Steve Miller just to name a few.

In 2014, Holt met Roger Earl, and the friendship was instant. Recognizing a potential collaborator, Roger invited Scott to join Foghat in writing and recording the 2016 album Under The Influence which also spawned the band’s alter ego side project Earl & The Agitators and Holts has been a full member of it ever since. . When lead singer Charlie Huhn, who had been with Foghat for over twenty years, decided to step off the road, there was no better choice than Holt to pick up the slack.

Holt’s personal and professional motto is Loud is good, and the Tennessee-born artist, who considers himself a very blessed and lucky little guitarist, lives his life at full volume.

You’ve been involved with Foghat for a while – writing, recording and performing – but 2022 marked the first year you’ve been full-time now that Charlie Huhn has retired. It’s not a paradigm shift, youarea leader, but tell me about the difference between doing your solo work and then being part of a band as inherited as Foghat. Is it something youfeelon stage or is it another day at the office?

Holt: No day on stage is another day in the office. Every day his animal Playing with Foghat, for me, I feel a certain responsibility. Lonely Dave [Peverett] and Rod Price and Roger [Earl] and Tony Stevens to begin with, and then Craig MacGregor soon after, they built this band, they wrote these songs, theiconicsongs that everyone knows and songs that people come to listen to at concerts. There is therefore a responsibility to be respected. I definitely feel it.

If I do my show, I can play quickly and freely with the material because it’s mine, I do what I want with it. With Foghat, I have to find a balance between being true to myself, which if I wasn’t, people wouldn’t respond to it anyway, but also respecting the story of what I’m presenting. It’s always the razor’s edge you dance to. It’s a great experience. I don’t know if I ever get tired of singing Slow Ride. It’s the coolest thing in the world when Roger starts kicking things off.

You talk about that razor edge, there’s all kinds of music fans, but one would be the concert goer who’s there for the live experience, whatever form that might take, and then he there’s the fan who goes to the show and wants to hear those hits, wants to hear their favorite song as they hear it on the record or on the radio. You talked about being aware of that. Is that how Earl & The Agitators comes into play for you guys? Does this give you the opportunity to expand beyond the Foghat banner?

Holt: That was part of it. The Agitators thing came about because we were writing material for Under The Influence. They needed about three more songs to complete the album, so we wrote 17 (laughs).

We were sitting there one night me, Bryan [Bassett], and Roger and were like, We have all these other songs what are we going to do with them? And we said let’s put them together, take them out and make a record. Well, what shall we call it? I think it was Bryan who invented Earl & The Agitators, and I’m sure we were tasting Foghat wine at the time, which always creates good decisions.

And it was an opportunity to do something outside of Foghat. I can’t really talk about whattheywe thought, but we were doing Johnny Cash songs, a Jimmy Reed song, and stuff that probably wouldn’t appear that way on a Foghat record. It just became this thing, but at the same time, when I listen to what he was doing right now as Foghat, it’s not that different. I can only look like me. Roger can only look like him. Bryan only looks like him. And thank goodness Bryan sounds like him, and thank goodness Roger sounds like him because those are iconic sounds. It was a natural evolution from that project to what was coming up now.

You mentioned the responsibility that you feel, and it also goes into your own personal philosophy, which is Loud is good, this spiritual connotation that music has for you. How has it developed over the years?

Holt: I used to get in trouble because I was too loud in clubs and so at first it was a martas attitude (laughs). But the more I thought about it, the more it became awittyattitude for me, which is that if you believe in something, you shouldn’t be afraid to proclaim it. You shouldn’t be afraid to speak up. You shouldn’t be afraid to express it. And if you feel strong enough for something to voice it, you should voice it out loud. You need to make sure everyone can hear which side of the street you are on. You know, it can get you in trouble. You’re not always going to express something that everyone is going to like. You’ll probably never express something that everyone else will like, so be prepared to back up what you do. It became more of a sign of confidence and a sign of determination to express my beliefs, not to try to make someone else think like me, but just to be strong in what I believe.