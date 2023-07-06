Pooja Bhatt-Mahesh, Deepika Padukone-Siddharth, in Rekha-Hrithik: Bollywood’s Most Controversial Kisses





Image Source: FILE IMAGE Bollywood’s most controversial kisses Bollywood has seen many controversial kissing incidents. And when it comes to controversies, these two names top the list – Rakhi Sawant and Mika Singh, where the latter has forcefully kissed the drama queen. In 2006, Rakhi and Mika made headlines when Rakhi filed an assault complaint against the singer! However, the two patched things up in public soon. A similar thing happened with Shilpa Shetty. There is no doubt that these cases have caught the attention of fans on social media. Now, on “International Kissing Day”, let’s take a look at some of the kisses that have caused a stir in Bollywood. Rekha and Hrithik Roshan After playing mother-son on screen, Hrithik and Rekha were filmed having an awkward moment at an awards show, which later went viral. Glad to see Hrithik, Rekha hugged him and tried to kiss him on the cheeks. However, the camera caught an awkward angle and it looked like they had a liplock. Image Source: FILE IMAGE Rekha and Hrithik Roshan Mahesh Bhatt – Pooja Bhatt Outside of his professional life, Mahesh Bhatt was once in the news for kissing his daughter Pooja Bhatt. The actress shared a liplock with her dad for the debut of a magazine cover. In fact, Mahesh Bhatt even confessed that he would marry Pooja Bhatt if she was not his daughter. Rakhi Sawant – Mika Singh In 2006, Mika kissed Sawant on camera without his consent. For the uninitiated, Rakhi Sawant attended Mika Singh’s birthday party. According to reports, the musician had urged everyone not to put cake on his face. Rakhi, on the other hand, did, and to ‘teach her a lesson’ he grabbed her face and kissed her. She was stunned and even needed a few seconds to start responding. Mika was later arrested for indecent assault and later released on bail. Much later, Rakhi and Mika reconciled when they bumped into each other over coffee last year. Image Source: FILE IMAGE Rakhi Sawant – Mika Singh

Shilpa Shetty and Richard Gere In 2007, Richard slew Shilpaon on his cheeks as they reunited on stage for an AIDS awareness program in Rajasthan. Following complaints after the 2007 incident, a case was registered in Rajasthan against Richard and Shilpa Shetty under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology Act for obscenity. He was transferred to Mumbai by Rajasthan First Class Magistrate’s Court by order of the Supreme Court in 2017. And it took them 15 years to solve the case. Image Source: FILE IMAGE Shilpa Shetty and Richard Gere Bipasha Basu and Cristiano Ronaldo In 2007, Bipasha was invited to Portugal’s famous Luz Stadium in Lisbon to attend an event. She was accompanied by the King of Football Cristiano Ronaldo! The duo shared intimate moments throughout the party and eventually ended up at a nightclub, where they kissed. This drew a lot of criticism and trolling on social media. Image Source: FILE IMAGE Bipasha Basu and Cristiano Ronaldo Deepika Padukone – Siddharth Mallya In 2013, Siddharth Mallya kissed Deepika Padukobe in the middle of an IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders. After RCB convincingly beat Shah Rukh Khan’s KKR by nine wickets at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. A delighted Siddharth firmly grabbed DP to plant a full mouth kiss. Image Source: FILE IMAGE Deepika Padukone – Siddharth Mallya Latest Bollywood News

