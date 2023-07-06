Indiana Jones and the Dial Of Destiny Actor Explain Why She Was “Disappointed” With Major Story Changes

Before Steven Spielberg dropped Indiana Jones and the Fate Dial, the story must have been quite different from what was ultimately delivered, according to one actor. James Mangold, the Oscar-nominated director who helmed Ford v Ferrari, Logan and Walk the Line, volunteered to direct the film after Spielberg left. Along with the change in director, there has also been a change in the script, it seems.

This story contains spoilers for The Dial of Destiny.

Karen Allen returns in The Dial of Destiny to play Marion Ravenwood, but her role in the film is said to have been significantly reduced. Allen said Variety she thought The Dial of Destiny would continue Marion and Indy’s story after the dramatic events of Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

For those who don’t know, this movie ended with Marion and Indiana Jones getting married after Marion revealed that Mutt (Shia LaBeouf) was her son. But in The Dial of Destiny, it is revealed that Marion and Indiana separated after Mutt was killed in the Vietnam War. Marion and Indy finally reunite at the end of The Dial of Destiny for a sweet moment to wrap up Harrison Ford’s time as an archaeological adventurer.

“I always imagined it would be an Indy/Marion story in the future. When Steven was going to direct the movie, I think the scripts were more of an Indy/Marion story,” Allen said. “But when Steven stepped aside and James came in, he started over with new writers and they just went in the direction that they were going. They were going to tell a different story. That’s not to say that I had read a script that Steven was working on, because I hadn’t, but I just knew from conversations we had that the ongoing story had involved Marion in a much bigger way than the story with which they found themselves.

Allen said she was “disappointed, of course” when she learned of The Dial of Destiny’s new storyline which would largely eliminate her character.

“I knew there had been talks that they didn’t want to move forward with Shia, so I knew something in the story had to create the potential for him not to be there in some way. way that made sense I didn’t know he was going to die in Vietnam until I read the script oh my god maybe it was maybe six months before they started to spin,” she said.

Allen said that if The Dial of Destiny is indeed the final entry with Ford as Indy and Allen as Marion, then she’s glad Marion and Indy had one more moment together. “It meant a lot to me, to feel like they were going to go off together into the sunset,” she said.

Instead of a story centered on Indy and Marion, The Dial of Destiny focuses on the adventures of Indy and his goddaughter Helena, played by Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Finally, Allen said she would be interested in returning to play Marion again if asked, but said that probably wouldn’t happen. “They’re so intertwined, I can’t imagine anyone making a movie that would revolve around Marion without Indy, but never say never. It could always happen!” she says.

The Dial of Destiny hit theaters on June 30 and grossed $60 million at the US box office for its opening weekend. However, with a reported production budget of $295 million, The Dial of Destiny is one of the most expensive films ever made, and some believe the film will struggle to turn a profit. The film also didn’t get top critic scores, which may play a role in the film’s quality over time. He did $154 million worldwide so far.