Weekend Entertainment | An Arts Festival and a Comic Strip Convention





The Summer Arts Festival is a milestone of summer in the Mahoning Valley. The event returning this weekend to Wean Park in downtown Youngstown is a low-key but high-quality affair in the city’s grassy urban core. On another level, the festival is the halftime of summer, heralding the start of the hottest period. Admission to the family event is free. To learn more, click HERE. When the festival is over for the day on Saturday, head to the nearby Youngstown Foundation Amphitheater for the Wine and Jazz Festival. The concert will feature Alexander Zonjic, James Lloyd and Jessy J. For more, click HERE. After a three-year hiatus, Youngstown Comic Con returns this weekend, and in a new location: the Canfield Fairgrounds event center. The convention features dozens of comic book creators and sellers, as well as a few other sellers. To welcome fans of the genre, a few celebrities from the world of comics and wrestling will be present. Jim Steranko, a groundbreaking comic book artist, writer, filmmaker and novelist, gets the headline, along with actor Daniel Logan, who appeared in Star Wars: Episode II Attack of the Clones. To learn more, click HERE. There are many other events happening in the area this weekend. Blues great Tab Benoit returns Friday for an 8 p.m. concert at the Robins Theater in Warren. Kenny G will play the same theater the following night, and Get the Led Out (a tribute to Led Zeppelin) will be there on Sunday. Click on HERE. At The Amp in Youngstown, Larry Elefante will take the stage for another show in the Party on the Lawn series (free). Tribute bands to Journey and Pink Floyd will do their thing Saturday at Warren Community Amphitheater (E5C4P3) and Eastwood Field in Niles (Signs of Life). For more on these shows and everything else happening this weekend, check out The List. Pictured above: People stroll through Wean Park during last year’s Summer Festival of the Arts. Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

