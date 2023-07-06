



Tanushree Roy Updated: 8 hours ago Follow Bengal is a mine of talent. Be it talented directors, actors or writers, Bengal has given us many talents which we cherish to this day. While over the years we have had many talented actors who are Bengali, today let’s explore some actors of Bengali descent in recent times, who have made it big and how! 8 Bengali actors who made it big in Bollywood



1. Paoli Dam



Paoli Dam has not only played terrific and sensational roles in the Bengali film industry but managed to impress us in Bollywood with his performances in Hate Story, Bulbbul and Kaali. He’s definitely someone directors should watch out for! 2. Saswata Chatterjee



Remember Saswata Chatterjee’s unparalleled performance at Kahaani? Well, he is easily one of the best things Bollywood has given us! The actor’s performance in various films like Jagga Jasoos and Dil Bechara impressed everyone. 3. Swastika Mukherjee Swastika Mukherjee is not a new face in Bollywood and we have always loved seeing her perform effortlessly in various movies including Paatal Lok and Dil Bechara. Swastika is bold, unabashed and effortlessly cool! Swastika Mukherjee 4. Parambrata Chattopadhyay



Parambrata Chattopadhyay’s journey in Bollywood proves that only great talents will be recognized and definitely move forward. Parambrata debuted with Vidya Balan’s Kahaani as Satyaki Sinha, a policeman. His acting skills impressed fans and he was soon swamped with Bollywood projects. Parambrata Chatterjee 5. Konkona Sen Sharma



Konkona Sen Sharma’s ability as an actor and director can never be doubted. Her recent segment in Lust Stories left everyone in awe. The actress has also had many roles in Bollywood that have been etched in our memories forever. Let it be Wakeup Sid! or Life In A Metro, there are many characters played by Konkona that we can never forget! 6. Jishu Sengupta



Jisshu Sengupta made his Bollywood debut with Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: The Forgotten Hero in 2005. He went on to direct many Bollywood films including Barfi, Mardaani, Mardaani 2, Piku, Manikarnika and Shakuntala Devi. The versatile actor is definitely the directors’ favourite! 7. Raima Sen Be it Black Widows or The Last Hour, Raima Sen’s performances in Bollywood always strike a chord with the audience. Which diva movie do you like the most? 8. Rani Mukerji and Kajol



The two cousin sisters from Bengal have been leading the Hindi film industry for quite some time now. Who is your favorite among Rani and Kajol? Which do you prefer? For Bollywood news, daily horoscope, movie reviews, listen to the best podcasts on romance, drama, horror podcasts and more!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mirchi.in/stories/celebrity/paoli-dam-rani-mukerji-and-more-bengali-actors-who-have-made-it-big-in-bollywood/101546609 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos