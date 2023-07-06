Entertainment
Alain Delon’s children denounce the actor’s companion for moral harassment | people
The three sons of actor Alain Delon denounced the current partner of the French interpreter for acts of moral harassment and misappropriation of correspondence, as announced by his lawyer this Wednesday, July 5 to the French agency AFP. I suspect an abuse of weakness and I rely on the investigation to establish it, said lawyer Christophe Ayela, adding that Alain Delon, 87, had also joined the complaint through a statement written. This complaint was filed by the three children of the interpreter, Anthony Delon, Anouchka and Alain Fabien, Wednesday afternoon before the parquet floor of Montargis, in the center of France, where the actor owns a property in Douchy.
Since Mr. Alain Delon’s cardiovascular accident in 2019, this woman who has moved into his house has been more and more aggressive, denigrating and insulting towards him and his children, the children’s lawyer for whom he was the face pointed this out in a statement. of a dozen masterpieces.
She continues to isolate Alain Delon from his relatives, friends and family, using maneuvers and threats. It systematically monitors your phone conversations and private messages. He answers for him, impersonating him, and attempts to intercept his postal mail. He prevents his children from visiting him regularly, as they always have. She is authoritarian, threatening and even unacceptably mistreats Mr. Delon’s dog, continues the note published by Aleya.
As reported Paris Match, that Hiromi Rolin, a name collected by several French media to designate the woman who has settled into the star’s life for several years and whom they suspect of abuse of weakness, would take a kennel to Loubo against Delon’s will, this is what would have finally decided her children to file a complaint against her. According to the same publication, the three would have taken other measures, such as changing the locks on the actor’s house so that she could not enter. The interpreter presented Hiromi Rolin as her caregiver two years ago in a documentary dedicated to her on TV5 Monde in 2021. My Japanese companion, Hiromi, was very present by my side throughout my recovery, a- she confided in reference to her cardiovascular accident in 2019. .
Her eldest son, Anthony Delon, also filed a second complaint against the woman for willful violence and kidnapping of vulnerable people, abuse of weakness and moral harassment, citing facts proven for a year and a half. On January 31, 2022, I made the decision to start notifying and reporting events that occurred in our family circle and which more specifically concerned the relationship between my father Alain Delon and his lady in waiting, specifies the eldest son of the actor in a statement you shared in your instagram account. According to him, the situation has taken on such proportions in two years that his own father asked his companion in writing to leave his residence in Douchy, in the French department of Loiret, with Orleans as its capital. It was on November 8, 2021, during a lunch for my father’s birthday, that an argument broke out between Rolin and me in which I blamed him for not having called any of the three, his children, after a violent fall which earned my father many stitches in the forehead as well as a night in the hospital under observation. At this precise moment he became aware of an abnormal situation which was going to worsen over time, he was sure of it, to lead to this complaint today, adds his son in the message published on his networks.
At the start of the week, Alain Delon also made headlines when he learned that he had decided to auction off all his personal effects so that his children and close relatives would not fight over his death. With this idea in mind, 84 works from his art collection, which he has created over six decades, were auctioned last June in Paris, with bids reaching around eight million euros. The auction was organized by Bonhams-Cornette de Saint Cyr. Among the paintings offered for sale were works by the painters Raoul Dufy and Henri Matisse or the sculptor Rembrandt Bugatti.
The state of health of the star of the seventh art in recent years is fragile: in September 2017 he underwent an emergency heart operation, and in 2019 he suffered two strokes. Already in 2018, he assured in an interview with the French magazine Paris Match : I’m planning everything and it will be solved before I die, whether we like it or not. If I didn’t, it would be terrible, a war between brothers would break out and it’s a very sad thing that I don’t want to happen.
the star of Rock and his brothers (1960), A full soul (1960), The swimming pool (1969), black chronicle (1972) y Fox (1975) has three children: Anthony Delon, 58, the fruit of his marriage to Nathalie Delon, for whom he left Romy Schneider just before getting married; Anouchka, 32, and Alain Fabien, 29, both sons of Dutch model Rosalie van Breemen. With whom he seems to have a closer relationship, it is with Anouchka, the only one of the three who accompanied him in May 2019 to collect the Palme d’or d’honneur at the Cannes Film Festival. Only a few months before this recognition of his career, his youngest son published a novel (Of the race of lords; De la raza de los señores) with explicit parallels to his troubled life with his father, whom he portrays as a macho, xenophobic and violent man.
|
Sources
2/ https://elpais.com/gente/2023-07-06/los-hijos-de-alain-delon-denuncian-a-la-companera-del-actor-por-acoso-moral.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Ban on the export of bauxite ore; Developing a National Mineral Refining and Processing Industry in Indonesia
- Alain Delon’s children denounce the actor’s companion for moral harassment | people
- Three former buffs will compete in the NBA Summer League
- Designer of luxury brand Brother Vellies fights for justice in fashionExBulletin
- The Space Shuttle Endeavor in preparation for its permanent upright display at the California Science Center
- How rebellion in Russia could inspire a coup in North Korea
- Wagner’s Yevgeny Prigozhin in Russia – BBC News
- Will Donald Trump dodge the GOP debates? If he refuses to meet his rivals on stage, voters will be entitled to wonder what he is afraid of.
- Virat Kohli to Narendra Modi, discover the most followed Indians on Instagram
- US Navy roasted for tweeting photo of Russian warship and jets on July 4
- Bengali actors who made it big in Bollywood
- 5 Team Canada things to watch this weekend: July 7 to 9 – Team Canada