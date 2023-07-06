Alain Delon’s children denounce the actor’s companion for moral harassment | people

The three sons of actor Alain Delon denounced the current partner of the French interpreter for acts of moral harassment and misappropriation of correspondence, as announced by his lawyer this Wednesday, July 5 to the French agency AFP. I suspect an abuse of weakness and I rely on the investigation to establish it, said lawyer Christophe Ayela, adding that Alain Delon, 87, had also joined the complaint through a statement written. This complaint was filed by the three children of the interpreter, Anthony Delon, Anouchka and Alain Fabien, Wednesday afternoon before the parquet floor of Montargis, in the center of France, where the actor owns a property in Douchy.

Since Mr. Alain Delon’s cardiovascular accident in 2019, this woman who has moved into his house has been more and more aggressive, denigrating and insulting towards him and his children, the children’s lawyer for whom he was the face pointed this out in a statement. of a dozen masterpieces.

She continues to isolate Alain Delon from his relatives, friends and family, using maneuvers and threats. It systematically monitors your phone conversations and private messages. He answers for him, impersonating him, and attempts to intercept his postal mail. He prevents his children from visiting him regularly, as they always have. She is authoritarian, threatening and even unacceptably mistreats Mr. Delon’s dog, continues the note published by Aleya.

As reported Paris Match, that Hiromi Rolin, a name collected by several French media to designate the woman who has settled into the star’s life for several years and whom they suspect of abuse of weakness, would take a kennel to Loubo against Delon’s will, this is what would have finally decided her children to file a complaint against her. According to the same publication, the three would have taken other measures, such as changing the locks on the actor’s house so that she could not enter. The interpreter presented Hiromi Rolin as her caregiver two years ago in a documentary dedicated to her on TV5 Monde in 2021. My Japanese companion, Hiromi, was very present by my side throughout my recovery, a- she confided in reference to her cardiovascular accident in 2019. .

Her eldest son, Anthony Delon, also filed a second complaint against the woman for willful violence and kidnapping of vulnerable people, abuse of weakness and moral harassment, citing facts proven for a year and a half. On January 31, 2022, I made the decision to start notifying and reporting events that occurred in our family circle and which more specifically concerned the relationship between my father Alain Delon and his lady in waiting, specifies the eldest son of the actor in a statement you shared in your instagram account. According to him, the situation has taken on such proportions in two years that his own father asked his companion in writing to leave his residence in Douchy, in the French department of Loiret, with Orleans as its capital. It was on November 8, 2021, during a lunch for my father’s birthday, that an argument broke out between Rolin and me in which I blamed him for not having called any of the three, his children, after a violent fall which earned my father many stitches in the forehead as well as a night in the hospital under observation. At this precise moment he became aware of an abnormal situation which was going to worsen over time, he was sure of it, to lead to this complaint today, adds his son in the message published on his networks.

At the start of the week, Alain Delon also made headlines when he learned that he had decided to auction off all his personal effects so that his children and close relatives would not fight over his death. With this idea in mind, 84 works from his art collection, which he has created over six decades, were auctioned last June in Paris, with bids reaching around eight million euros. The auction was organized by Bonhams-Cornette de Saint Cyr. Among the paintings offered for sale were works by the painters Raoul Dufy and Henri Matisse or the sculptor Rembrandt Bugatti.

The state of health of the star of the seventh art in recent years is fragile: in September 2017 he underwent an emergency heart operation, and in 2019 he suffered two strokes. Already in 2018, he assured in an interview with the French magazine Paris Match : I’m planning everything and it will be solved before I die, whether we like it or not. If I didn’t, it would be terrible, a war between brothers would break out and it’s a very sad thing that I don’t want to happen.

Alain Delon and his daughter Anouchka Delon at the screening of the film ‘Hidden Life’, at the Cannes Film Festival, in May 2019. Anadolu Agency (Getty Images)

the star of Rock and his brothers (1960), A full soul (1960), The swimming pool (1969), black chronicle (1972) y Fox (1975) has three children: Anthony Delon, 58, the fruit of his marriage to Nathalie Delon, for whom he left Romy Schneider just before getting married; Anouchka, 32, and Alain Fabien, 29, both sons of Dutch model Rosalie van Breemen. With whom he seems to have a closer relationship, it is with Anouchka, the only one of the three who accompanied him in May 2019 to collect the Palme d’or d’honneur at the Cannes Film Festival. Only a few months before this recognition of his career, his youngest son published a novel (Of the race of lords; De la raza de los señores) with explicit parallels to his troubled life with his father, whom he portrays as a macho, xenophobic and violent man.