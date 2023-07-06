Hollywood myths or social revolutionaries? | News

The real pirates weren’t scoundrels.

Some of them might have been robbers on the high seas, and some even murderous psychopaths, but the real pirates like Black Sam Bellamy weren’t.

According to Bill Golden, founder of the Real Pirates museum on Salems Derby Street, the real pirates were social revolutionaries.

At the end of the golden age of piracy (1650s-1730s), pirates like Bellamy introduced something rare at the time: equality.

A third of her crew were runaway slaves from Africa. Others were Native Americans who had escaped the death mines of the Conquistadors and, very importantly, others the majority were from all over Europe, from countries that had been fighting and killing each other for hundreds of years in the name of of this king or queen. , or such religion or such religion.

All of these people came together in one society where anyone could be elected captain, everyone had an equal vote, and all the crew received equal shares. Now they had to play by the rules, but if they did, they were recognized for the first time in their lives as someone and fairly compensated. Even in 1716 they had disability insurance.

If a pirate was injured, he was landed with substantial funds; if a crew member was lost, his widow and family would be compensated.

There has never been a more equal and democratic society, Golden said.

Empire times

Golden said understanding the real pirates requires historical insight into the era of empire, conquest, colonization and slavery.

Usually, piracy has its roots either in extreme poverty or in nation-sponsored piracy. If you are sponsored by a nation, you are called a corsair, otherwise you are a pirate. There was a lot of piracy off Salem, there were a lot of privateers from that area.

The real treasure is the stories of these pirates. We all use words sometimes to hurt people’s feelings, but historically governments have used words to degrade people, to objectify them, to dehumanize them to the point of justifying doing terrible things to them. For many years that word was slave still is. In the 1600s that word was witch and in the 1700s that word was pirate, he said.

So we take a look at what it was like to be a pirate and who used the word pirate. Who was accusing these people of a name that meant they weren’t human, that they were beyond any kind of human response, and that they were meant to be just wiped off the face of the earth?

The accusers were the great European nations: England, France, Spain, the Netherlands and others, who enacted the laws, colonized all the unclaimed lands and enslaved millions of people, he declared.

To do this, they had to industrialize slavery on a scale never seen before or since, enslaving four million children, women and men, bringing them from Africa to the Americas. And they did it with the feeling that they were the greatest company on Earth.

It is because of the treatment of pirates, their demonization, that popular depictions are mostly fantastical, he said.

There is only one historical narrative about anyone who walks the plank. If they didn’t like you, they just threw you overboard. And again, a single case of buried treasure. Why would anyone in their right mind bury treasure on a desert island that they might not be able to find, let alone return to? These guys spent their money.

How did Black Sam Bellamy, who had served in the British Navy during the War of the (Spanish) Succession in which one in five sailors died each year during the 13 Years’ War, become a pirate?

At the end of this war, 32,000 British sailors had just been thrown onto the docks. So, in time, he crosses the Atlantic to the Caribbean, and he is still a law-abiding British citizen. One day, he no longer decides. He doesn’t feel the love of the British Empire, he doesn’t think they’ve treated him with respect or dignity, or done anything for him to enable him to do anything for himself .

He renounces his English citizenship and all allegiance to the sovereign.

The articles

Do you know how you become a pirate? Most people don’t know, you don’t just say I’m a pirate. You must sign a contract to become a pirate. It was called the Pirate Code or the Articles. You signed it with your real name, or your nickname or because most of these guys were illiterate some kind of mark.

This meant that you had to respect the code, which could be customized. Typically, the articles described the shares given to each member on a voyage, the punishment for various offenses such as keeping company secrets, desertion, theft, shooting a gun or smoking in the hold, neglect maintenance of weapons and meddle with prudent women. Women and children were often forbidden on pirate ships and there were strict rules against sailing fights.

A pirate ship with no punches on board?

That’s not what the movies tell us. Real Pirates is a great place to discover the real stories behind this fascinating part of the golden age of piracy.

In a famous speech attributed to Bellamy, the dashing young captain poked fun at the wealthy merchants he plundered when he proclaimed They rob the poor under the guise of law, of course, and we plunder the rich under the law. protection of our own courage.