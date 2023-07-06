The Pink Tape by Lil Uzi Vert – The Minnesota Daily





Last Friday, Lil Uzi Vert released the highly anticipated “Pink Tape”, their first album since Eternal Atake released three years prior. The project sticks to their typical cloud trap approach to hip-hop, but they frequently venture into metal and rock territory through the track listing. Pink Tape is a colorful and diverse collection of songs encapsulating Uzi’s blend of infectious melodies, hard-hitting beats and swaggering lyricism. The album starts with a woman speaking the line, Haha, Uzi, not yet. You will never change. The rest of the album confirms this statement as Uzi stays true to their unique tastes, blending them into a culture project. Like many 13-year-olds in 2007, Lil Uzi had an emo phase. They even toured with Fall Out Boy in 2015 as part of the Boys of Zummer tour. That early 2000s rock influence is heavy on the new album. One song is a cover of System of a Downs Chop Suey! and other songs from the second half of the album feature collaborations with bands like Bring Me The Horizon and Japanese kawaii metal band BABYMETAL. Japanese and kawaii culture is also a staple of the Uzis style. A song titled Nakamura refers to the Japanese WWE wrestler of the same name. On Suicide Doors, they name drop Goku, comparing the spikes on his head to theirs. They also claim that they dress as Asian on the song Died And Came Back. Appearance is important to Uzi, with many project lyrics regarding their style. Throughout the tracklist, there are mentions of the watches they wear, the jewelry they own, and the cars they drive. In Pluto To Mars, they rejoice in their yellow diamond look[s] as Marge, comparing their diamond’s appearance to that of famous wife Marge Simpson from the cartoon television show The Simpsons. On Endless Fashion, Uzi and Nicki Minaj name the brands they wear frequently, including Dolce, Gabbana, Burberry and Carhartt, to an interpolation of Eiffel 65s Im Blue, a song also sampled on David Guettas Im Good (Blue) which has reached the Billboard Top 10 earlier this year. The album also features features from artists such as Travis Scott and Don Toliver, increasing its appeal to more mainstream audiences. The album’s most popular song, Just Wanna Rock, recently went viral on TikTok. The song is a change from Uzi’s typical cloud rap style and features a more four-on-the-floor electronic sound. However, compared to the other rappers Uzi joined on the 2016 XXL Freshman Cypher, they didn’t stray far from their old sound. Denzel Curry and Lil Yachty venture far from their trap roots towards more funk and psychedelic rock influences. Many of the songs on Pink Tape feel repetitive and phoney, not standing out in the album’s hour-and-a-half-long tracklist. Pink Tape shows Lil Uzi’s strength in his ability to create catchy melody and mix genres. However, aside from the few adventures and collaborations in the rock world, the album lacked aspects to set itself apart from previous Uzi songs. This album is unlikely to reach the heights of their past work, as their inability to grow as an artist and their unnecessarily long track list make it a difficult task to listen through.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mndaily.com/277713/arts-entertainment/album-review-the-pink-tape-by-lil-uzi-vert/

