10 Highly Anticipated Upcoming Bollywood Movies

With the year having reached its midpoint, we bring you a list of upcoming Bollywood movies 2023 that are expected to be super hits. I use the word super-hit because it’s the most familiar term in Hindi movie lingo. There is a lot in store and it finally looks like Bollywood is gradually rising after the fall of COVID.

The movies mentioned in the list are categorized according to the release date. What’s exciting is that each of these films is of a different genre. There is no similarity between them. Naturally, there is a lot to look forward to and the countdown is only 6 months. So, here is a list that will help you keep up to date with your favorite Bollywood releases.

List of next 10 Bollywood movies

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani

There are many who have taken it for granted that Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani will be a firecracker. There’s simply no denying the euphoria that Karan Johar has the ability to create on the big screen. However, since the release of the trailer, people have mixed opinions. I too have doubts. But even with lingering doubts, deep down we can admit that we want the movie to turn out well. It’s the nostalgia that speaks. Plus, the star cast, larger-than-life sets, and songs all look (and sound) promising. The film is released on July 28. Fingers crossed.

Deck 2

After 21 years, Tara Singh returns to the big screen and we couldn’t be happier. It is still Anil Sharma who is piloting the project. Released August 11 Deck 2 will explore the events of the 1971 Crush India movement which originated in Lahore, Pakistan and then spread across the country. Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001) showed the partition of India. So it looks like this one will have Tara and Sakeena living in Lahore when the movement begins after which they will be separated. Tara will be looking for his wife and the whole business is what the film will delve into. Personally, I can’t wait to see Sunny Deol uproot another hand pump. Can you?

OMG 2

2012 years Oh my God! was a critical and commercial success. Akshay Kumar played Lord Krishna there but in OMG 2, he will be playing Lord Shiva as evidenced by the poster. But this time he will face Pankaj Tripathi as his atheist (probably). Needless to say, we suffered Akshay-Kumar fatigue, but the reason I’m hopeful about this film is because of the message it will convey. Also, it will be nice to see and hear the conversation between Akshay and Pankaj, who are both experts in dialogue delivery (let’s not go into details although I would like to remind you Wasseypur Gangs And Phir Hera Phéri). The film will arrive on August 11 this year.

jawan

Shah Rukh Khan is going all over India with his next action movie. Not that he isn’t already a pan-Indian superstar, but this is his first collaboration with a South Indian director, Atlee (mersal, bigil, beaten down). SRK’s first movie of 2023, Pathane, became the highest grossing Hindi film of all time and this film will be King Khan’s second action film of the year. It won’t be wrong to say that this is the most anticipated of all upcoming Bollywood movies 2023, especially considering Atlee’s filmography and what King Khan has achieved in Pathane. A bag hits theaters on September 7 this year.

tiger 3

After the disaster that was Someone’s brother, someone’s life, Salman Khan needs a big screen comeback. Fortunately he has tiger 3 in his schedule this year. The last two Tiger the films have been very successful and with the news that Shah Rukh Khans Pathaan will be making an appearance in the sequel as part of the Yash Raj Spy universe, the expectation bar is very high. The camaraderie we’ve seen before Pathane was unprecedented. So naturally, it’s bound to be hugely successful. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, we will see Tiger again on November 10.

Emergency

One of the most controversial actresses in the industry, Kangana Ranaut will take on the role of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and how she handled the period of emergency she declared in the country, continuing from 1975 to 1977. The movie showed Kangana as Indira Gandhi, and she is perfect, both in looks and expressions. That in itself has made the film one of the most anticipated of 2023. Emergency will be released on November 24. Kangana is also the director of the film.

Animal

Ranbir Kapoor’s latest release was a commercial success. Some of you may not remember it but it was brahmastra. In the upcoming Sandeep Reddy Vangas Animal, Ranbir will be playing an avatar he has yet to explore in his career. But that doesn’t mean he can’t get away with it, does it? He’s a high caliber actor and given the pre-teaser, it looks like he’ll go all out. Another box office success to be sure. The film is released on December 1.

Foukrey 3

Mrigdeep Singh Lamba returns with Foukrey 3 starring Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma and Manjot Singh in their respective roles with Richa Chadha. The last two films were fun rides for us with the way they connected. Situations and humor went hand in hand. And since Lamba is back, this one has to be in the highly anticipated list of upcoming Bollywood movies 2023. The movie is coming on December 1st.

Sam Bahadur

Meghna Gulzar returns as Trustee Chair after 2020s Chhapaak. Sam Bahadur is a biopic about Sam Manekshaw, one of India’s most decorated military officers and the Chief of Army Staff during the 1971s during the Indo-Pakistani War. Vicky Kaushal will play the role of the iconic leader. Considering Gulzar’s efficient writing and directing skills along with Vicky’s acting prowess, the biopic definitely makes it into the highly anticipated list of upcoming Bollywood movies 2023. The movie is releasing on December 1st.

Soak

Shah Rukh Khan’s third film this year is his longtime collaboration with highly acclaimed director Rajkumar Hirani, Soak. It will deal with an illegal route (the “Donkey Flight”) used by Indians to migrate to Canada and the United States. Humor will surely play a central role in the film and SRK will be the tool to convey it. For those of you who don’t know, Hirani first offered the role of Munna Bhai to Shah Rukh but he passed it on. Now that they finally come together, there is no doubt that the film will set another bar of excellence for Indian films. The film arrives December 22.

Which of these movies are you excited for? Let us know in the comments below.

