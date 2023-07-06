A new generation reinterprets Paul Robeson, singer, actor, lawyer and American icon

In many ways, the Paul Robeson House and Museum is suspended in time. The dining room wallpaper is mint green and floral; the kitchen is original from the 1950s; the room facing 50th Street has original furniture from the Robesons era in the house.

It is a sanctuary, a monument to the man whose name it bears: Paul Leroy Robeson, whose image shines through the stained glass and whose legacy as an athlete, actor, singer and activist is a American story of success, adversity and repression. The young informants, a handful of ninth-grade students from Paul Robeson High Schoolwho are training to become guides for young people with the help of the staff of Robeson House and the Netter Center for Community Partnerships.

The idea of collaborate came from the Paul Robeson House and Museum, says Suzana Berger, Director of Arts, Culture, and Humanities Partnerships for University-Assisted Community Schools at the Netter Center. The museums’ late founder, Frances Aulston, wanted young people to lead tours and interpret the material so they could then explain why Robeson’s story is significant, Berger says.

Knowledge is powerful, says Janice Sykes-Ross, the museums’ executive director. We have seen the students go from timid and timid to loud and independent, thanks to all the training and preparation of our senior docents, Terry Guerin, Joyce Mosley and David Merrill.

Robeson High School is one of the Netter Centers (UACS) University-Assisted Community Schools. Says Berger, We have the infrastructure and the connections to engage students in many different opportunities, during school and after school. The youth guide program was therefore a natural fit.

Learn more about the singer, actor and activist

Ninth-grade English classes at Paul Robeson High School already incorporate a curriculum about the activist, says 16-year-old Gloria Cheely. Prior to these classes, Cheely says she hadn’t heard of Robeson.

While he was born in 1898, just one generation away from slavery, certain aspects of Robeson’s life resonate with a younger generation. Cheely loves how he was an activist, how smart and good he was and did things for other people.

I like his song, Old Man River, she says, Robeson’s signature bass solo in the 1936 film Showboat. I like his voice. It makes me feel heavy. I feel like I’ve never heard anyone sing like that before. It was so deep.

The original lyrics featured a racial slur, which Robeson successfully advocated omitting, changing the word to darkies. Robeson would further alter the lyrics in his recitals. Get a little drunk and land yourself in jail became show a little courage and land you in jail, highlighting the perseverance of black Americans rather than a stereotype of soft shoes.

Through my singing, my acting, my speaking, I want to resonate with freedom, Robeson said.

Later, Robeson was persecuted for his outspokenness. He was called before the House Un-American Activities Committee for his refusal to sign an affidavit swearing he was not a communist, an interaction the Young Americans play out on their tour. In response, Robeson was blacklisted and his passport taken away.

He persevered in many things he did, despite people hating him and receiving death threats, says Georgia Rowe. Rowe, 17, decided to join the program to learn about someone new and have the opportunity to learn how the jobs work, she says.

I’m also trying to be a lawyer, something Rowe says is his mother’s idea. Maybe it’s because I always try to fight for people who deserve better.

Shes shy, but working on her delivery. I think the more I do this, the more I get better and more confident, says Rowe. As lawyers, we have to be loud.

Rowe focuses on the first floor of the Paul Robeson House Museum, discussing Robeson’s birth and early life in his living room and kitchen and his attendance at Rutgers University, where he tried out for the team of soccer. Robeson’s teammates broke their noses and dislocated their shoulders, Rowe said. Robeson, the only black male in his class, eventually made the team, was twice named an All-American, and was voted class valedictorian.

Rehearsals to stumble

Young informants come to the museum every Tuesday and Thursday, rounding the corner of Ludlow Street at Walnut and walking nine blocks to 50th Street. The original house, where Robeson lived from 1966 until his death in 1977, is attached to a twin, which houses administrative offices and a meeting room, where students unwind with snacks before getting to work.

They rehearsed with the teachers, learning about Robeson’s life, with each of the five high school students tackling a designated area of ​​the house.

Berger’s background is in theater directing and she orchestrates their first stint as she would a production. She is kinetic, energizing, expressive with her eyes and encouraging with her voice. In theater, we call this moment in our rehearsal process the stumble, because it’s the first time we’ve put it all together, Berger tells the students. So it’s OK if there is a stumble or several stumbles. The goal is to go from start to finish, so that we all understand what this whole journey is like.

Kellece Perren claimed a corner of the main room dedicated to Robeson’s wife, EslandaEssieCardozo Goode Robeson. She graduated from Columbia University with a degree in chemistry and little remark Perren told the audience, because she was a chemist, she would make her own gin in the bathtub. And so it’s dope, she laughs.

Perren goes on to recount the accomplishments of Eslanda Robeson: She was the first woman and the first woman of color to run a pathology lab before resigning to become an agent and manager of Robesons. Eslanda Robeson encouraged her husband, who earned a law degree from Columbia, to pursue a career in the arts. She also encouraged him to learn more about Africa and colonialism and to not just be an advocate for black people in America, but black people around the world, Perren says.

She was a very good wife, Perren said. She always supported him, even through the little scandal when, you know, Paul was a little sneaky, she said, referring to Robeson’s extramarital affair. And I feel like she’s not getting the recognition she deserves. I mean, stood in a very small corner of this house.

We’ll fix it, Sykes-Ross intervenes.

She is not even known by her own name. She is known as his wife, Perren continues. And I think that just goes to show that even though Paul went through a lot, he still had a little more privilege because he was a man. I feel like she was also a very talented and accomplished woman. And I feel like I’d like to know more about her.

Become confident docents

The program encourages this kind of interpretation. Supported by the Netter Center and the Sachs Program for Artistic Innovation, it includes stipends for each high school student as well as funding for the Paul Robeson House and Museum. The students also led a marketing workshop with LaNeshe Miller-White, executive director of Theater in the X, where they forged a name for themselves: The Young Informants. They wanted to make it very clear that they are young people, Berger said.

I’m constantly learning from young informants about what interests them, what matters to them, Berger adds. It really matters to them that people understand who Paul Robeson was and why he fought. It is important to them that other young people know this. They expressed some frustration that Paul Robeson had appeared before high-profile leaders and said Robeson’s work empowered civil rights leaders to lead.

I’ve seen the evolution of these young women, says Sykes-Ross. They introduced some things to the tour that you didn’t expect.

In the June 1 debut for family and friends, Rowes’ delivery is confident and self-assured, inviting her audience to choose their favorite Robeson image. Personally, I like this photo of him holding a soccer ball, she says. You can see the passion on his face, and he’s almost proud, in a way. He is determined in what he must do.