Anita, Divya Khosla’s mother, dies, Urvashi Rautela provides support. Bollywood

Divya Khosla Kumar’s mother, Anita Khosla, has passed away. On Thursday, the actor-director announced the same on social media with an emotional note, without revealing the cause of his mother’s death. Shortly after sharing the post, fans and friends offered their condolences and strength to Divya. Read also : Divya Khosla Kumar Says Her Husband Bhushan Kumar Was On Set When She Filmed A Love Song With John Abraham Divya Khosla shares the news of her mother Anita’s death.

Divya Khosla’s mother has passed away

Divya shared a bunch of photos of her mom. In a few of them, Divya was also seen with her mother on different occasions. She also added a screenshot of her last call with her mother.

Posting all the photos, Divya Khosla Kumar wrote on Instagram, Mamma lost my mother, leaving an eternal void in my heart. I carry with me your immense blessings and moral values ​​my most beautiful soul. So proud to be born from you. I love you mom. Om ShantiDaughter of Anita Khosla.

Celebrities at Divya Khosla

Responding to him, Urvashi Rautela expressed his love and support in the comments section. She wrote, Auntie was a truly remarkable woman, and her beauty extended far beyond her physical appearance. She had a warmth and kindness that touched the lives of those around her, and her love and guidance certainly played a big role in shaping the amazing person you are today. She leaves behind a lasting legacy of love, strength and grace that will continue to inspire all who knew her.

During this time, remember that you are not alone, the actor also added. No words can describe your pain.. but trust me. She is and always will be there with you, as you bless yourselves from above. Om Shanti, said Pearl V Puri. Pulkit Samrat commented, Prayers and strength to you Divya May his soul rest in peace. Others including Manmeet Singh, Sachet Tandon, Mahhi Vij and Gurmeet Choudhary also mourned the loss of Divya’s mother.

Divya Khosla Kumar is married to T-series chief Bhushan Kumar. She will next be seen in Yaariyan 2, which will be released this year.