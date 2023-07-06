Entertainment
Lack of decision by actors’ unions on strike plunges Hollywood into more unrest
A strike is a lot to manage. Could Hollywood survive the chaos of two strikes simultaneously, eliminating two of its biggest cogs (writers and actors) from the equation?
We won’t know the answer for a few days after the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) extended their soon-to-expire contract for a few others. days, pushing Decision Day back behind the July 4 holiday.
Now, the contract will expire at midnight on July 12. Still, there’s no indication that SAG-AFTRA, which represents the bulk of on-screen talent, is any closer to a deal than the Writers Guild of America, which has been on strike for more than two months.
It would be the first time in more than six decades (since Ronald Reagan led the actors in 1960) that Hollywood has faced a strike from two unions. And there’s a good reason it’s been avoided so far. It could be an absolute disaster.
What will an actors’ strike mean?
The chaos this could unleash isn’t just an increase in productions coming to a halt, although that’s certainly a huge concern for AMPTP. Yet there are also many side issues a SAG-AFTRA strike could cause that are less obvious and would ripple across industries.
For example, striking actors may skip press junkets for movies, which not only costs publicity, but also impacts media coverage plans, which struggle to contextualize releases and can completely eliminate feature film shots, like these splashy covers about an actor with a big movie coming up. out.
This, in turn, will impact awards season. Media coverage and buzz influence voters. Films released during a strike may see less of both, which may affect their chances of being nominated.
Of course, late-night shows have been on hiatus for weeks due to the writers’ strike, which has already eaten away at promotional efforts. Morning talk shows have maintained production, except that many broadcasters and hosts are owned by SAG and would be on strike. Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, for example, are actors in addition to their daily work hosting LIVE; they could not pass in front of the camera.
Another area that will be impacted is reshoots. Hollywood was working overtime in the run-up to the writers’ strike, trying to squeeze as many TV shows and movies into the hopper as possible in order to withstand the strike. But often reshoots are needed when something can’t be fixed in the edit or the test audience reacts badly to a script element. With actors unavailable, that becomes impossible, which could mean an inferior product delivered to the public that will come back on the producers.
How about using artificial intelligence to recreate the actors in these scenes? It’s among the issues that have the Strike cast concerned that once-seemingly outlandish prospects might be on the table, and they’re fighting it in the new contract.
Production on many TV shows including Netflixs
NFLX
Broadcast networks, in particular, can hardly afford such a development. Their new seasons are slated to debut in the fall, as always, and with the medium losing such a large audience share over the past decade to other sources such as streaming and mobile, that would eliminate traditional time. networks to shine.
Finally, the next big awards show, the Emmys, could be canceled if the actors go on strike. Although the Tony and BET Awards have taken place (albeit in slightly different formats), notable actors will not appear at an industry awards ceremony. And that’s a major loss of prestige, since the Emmys give television its time to shine.
How likely is an actors’ strike?
SAG-AFTRA has been on the verge of a strike twice in the last decade, but talks in overtime (after the original deadline) have resulted in agreements.
Still, union members voted to authorize a strike if no agreement was reached by July 12. And many high-profile actors have recently signed a letter urging executives to call this strike.
