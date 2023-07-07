Ryan Murphy threatens to sue WGA strike captain – The Hollywood Reporter

Ryan Murphy, in a letter from his lawyer to the leadership of the Writers Guild of America, threatened to sue Warren Leight, an East Coast strike captain and member of the strike rules compliance committee who later lost these positions.

The flap began on June 21, when Leight, a former Law and Order: SVU showrunner and playwright, alleged in a tweet that members of Murphy’s team american horror story told him that “they’ll be blackballed in Murphy-land” if they don’t cross the Writers Guild picket lines. At the time, a spokesperson for Murphy called Leight’s tweet is “absolute nonsense” and “categorically untrue”.

After Murphy’s attorney, Craig Emanuel, sent the letter to the WGA, union leaders met with Leight, who deleted the tweet and issued an apology and retraction in which he called his initial tweet “unsubstantiated” and “completely false and inaccurate”. Representatives for Murphy declined to comment further on the letter sent to the WGA.

Following his meeting with Leight, WGA East officers sent a memo about the threat of litigation to his strike captains, who The Hollywood Reporter got (full transcript below). According to the memo, Leight stepped down as co-chair of the strike rules compliance committee and captain.

Sources say the WGA letter followed a regular strategy meeting with WGA East leaders including Michael Winship, Lisa Takeuchi Cullen and Chris Kyle, and strike captains that have become controversial. “We were talking about thematic pickets. No one mentioned Warren and everyone was like, ‘When is someone going to talk about Ryan Murphy?’ said an East Coast captain. “People were upset. We wanted an explanation and an answer on why Warren lost his captain’s cap and what happened. He was our leader. »

Leight, an outspoken WGA member based in New York, had been dubbed the East Coast ‘air traffic controller’ for his efforts leading the so-called Rapid Response Team that directs striking writers to filming locations. Leight declined to comment for this story.

Several sources tell THR that only four scripted television series remain in production on the East Coast – three of which were produced by Murphy: American Horror Story, American Sports History and the episodic anthology American Horror Stories (the fourth is Lionsgate/Starz’s Power Book 2: Ghost). In addition to being a member of WGA West, Murphy is a producer and director and is permitted to continue working on the condition that he does not render services to writers. Multiple sources say Murphy was spotted twice last week in New York City crossing WGA picket lines. Sources close to Murphy say he hasn’t been to New York in a month.

“He’s following the letter of the law and going to be a producer/showrunner/director and says he doesn’t do any writing – and no guild can convict someone for guesswork,” says another East Coast captain. “A million of us would love to see it, but there’s no evidence it has a scab; he makes scripts that were made before the strike started.

The WGA, meanwhile, said in its memo that we “will continue to picket [Murphy’s] shows,” and that the Strike Rules Compliance Committee will investigate all leads regarding potential violations. (If Murphy is found in violation of strike rules, he can be suspended or expelled from membership, hit with monetary fines, or censured. After the 2007-08 writers’ strike, the WGA brought in members suspected of violating strike rules before a judging panel. as in the case of Jay Lenowho was cleared).

The infighting comes as news leaked on June 20 that Murphy, one of the industry’s most powerful showrunners, negotiated with Disney to return to the studio with a rich overall deal after his term expired. $300 million Netflix pact. In the memo to captains, WGA officers implored them to stay focused on the fight at hand, noting, “Our enemy in this fight is not other members, it’s the AMPTP. If we turn around, the AMPTP wins.

The WGA had scheduled a meeting with East Coast captains on Thursday to discuss morale with guild leaders, including WGA negotiating committee co-chairs Chris Keyser and David Goodman, but sources say Zoom has now been canceled.

Representatives of the WGA did not immediately respond to THR’s request for comment.

Here is the WGA memo sent to the East Coast Strike Captains:

Dear WGAE Captains,

Thank you all for participating in the captains meeting this week. As promised, WGAE General Counsel Ann Burdick has spoken with Warren’s attorney to see if we can share more information with you about what happened. The attorney’s comment read: “Ryan Murphy sent a letter threatening to sue Warren Leight. Warren Leight won’t say anything more than his last Ryan Murphy-related tweet. In this last Tweeter published on June 27, Warren acknowledged that the claims he made had not been verified and therefore should not have been published.

We can add that after receiving Murphy’s letter, we immediately met with Warren to resolve the situation. The Guild provided legal representation and through that process it was agreed that as Co-Chair of the Strike Rules Compliance Committee and as Strike Captain, it made sense for Warren to step down from his official duties related to the strike.

Losing Warren as Strike Captain is the last thing any of us wanted, but he understood that his actions on this particular issue exposed the Guild to potential liability, especially as co-chairman of the very committee tasked with investigate Murphy. His tweet was also in direct contradiction to instructions he had repeatedly received from WGAE and WGAW management and staff regarding his use of social media.

We also want you to know that officers reached out to Western leaders yesterday to let them know how upset and frustrated we remain about this situation (please know that we share and have expressed these sentiments throughout). WGA Bargaining Committee Co-Chairs David Goodman and Chris Keyser have offered to speak with you so they can better explain our strike strategy and answer your questions. We will soon be sharing details of a Captains meeting with the NegCom Co-Chairs on July 5 or 6.

Going forward, let’s focus on the following:

• Our enemy in this fight is not the other members, it is the AMPTP.

• If we turn against each other, AMPTP wins.

• We won’t give up on Ryan Murphy . We continue to picket his shows and the Strike Rules Compliance Committee continues to investigate all leads. Send. We. Son. (In particular, we need evidence of writing after the strike. Contact Lisa [email redacted] with questions.)

• That said, we ask you not to pin your ventilation. As captains, you represent your guild. We ask that you do not speak to the press without the knowledge of Director of Communications Jason Gordon or post accusations against your guild members on social media. If you’re not sure, ask yourself: would this help the WGA or the AMPTP?

If you would like to discuss this further, we are here and at your disposal. Please contact us.

Your officers,