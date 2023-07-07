It’s time for Bollywood to return to its roots

By VINOD MIRANI

MUMBAI, (IANS) – Looking at the first half of the year, from January to June 2023, one would think that the film industry is not yet out of the lockdown effect of Covid-19. Movies just don’t seem to work. Neither do the most prominent stars.

Was it for the hangover of the Covid-19, how to explain the resounding success of ‘The Kashmir Files’ and ‘The Kerala Story’? How to explain the success of ‘Pathaan’, ‘Tu Jhoothi ​​Main Makkar’, ‘Zara Hatkke Zara Bachke’ and last year’s release ‘Drishyam 2’?

Faced with these successes, what explains the failure of vehicles as budgeted as “Adipurush”, to cite a very recent example? Seems Hindi audiences are not attracted to movies which are mostly made on computers with VFX!

Human history, emotions, humor and music are lacking in Indians. Something closer to their heart that they can relate to. Viewers want normal fun and entertainment in their movies.

Sure, Ramayana is closest to most people, but not the way he was portrayed in ‘Adipurush’. Don’t take your audience for granted. People are drawn first to their favorite stars, then to the movie and its content.

So, it might be a good idea not to fly your hero and hit 10 people at once. Hollywood movies do it, as do some of the South Indian movies. Only, South Indian movies make sure to include family emotions and give the hero a cause for his flying kicks.

The key word in the film industry is “trend”. And the trend seems to be changing, towards stories that appeal to everyone, or what was called a film with a universal vocation. That is to say, a film that appeals to the masses as well as the classes, the frontbenchers as well as the Hindi belt of the nobility as well as the other assorted linguistic states of the country.

The 50s, 60s and 70s had many hits every year. And all of these films were aimed at audiences of all kinds across the country. There are too many to list here. Of course, they also made action films and they were classified as category B cinema, aimed at a specific audience. More than the movie and its action, what excited the viewer was the background sound of disoom dhishoom in the action movies of yesteryear!

I think it was after ‘Zanjeer’ and ‘Deewaar’, two films by Amitabh Bachchan, that the barrier between action films and family films was finally broken down.

The most prominent stars did not indulge in making such films. Their films saved the action for the climax, where the hero took care of the villain. By the time the action scene takes place, the viewer would have started hating the villain so much that they would be cheering on the hero as he defeats the villains. Today, it’s kosher for every great actor to make action movies.

‘Zanjeer’ and ‘Deewaar’ paved the way for all actors to make action movies. Yet the fact remains that even tough guys, men, and those labeled as action heroes (such as Dharmendra, Vinod Khanna, and Salman Khan) have had a better track record with love stories or family movies. not action movies.

There was a phase where the so called corporate houses came and turned the multi-lakh film production business into a multi-crore business. And multiplexes have transformed the movie watching experience from an Rs 2 to Rs 5 release to one priced at Rs 200 to Rs 2,200! The era of individual creative filmmakers is over. Films were now being made for multiplexes; public taste was incidental.

The fun lasted a few years as some films worked and many didn’t. The economics of cinema had gone haywire! Every actor wanted to do an action movie. Even the romantic hero as he was branded, Shah Rukh Khan, came up with his personal version of ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ with ‘Pathaan’!

The problem was the “Baahubali” effect on Hindi filmmakers. Each of them wanted their own “Baahubali” blockbuster. This franchise broke all box office records. The idea was to make visually grandiose films, preferably with the best stars.

There, however, came the catch: the film had to have a massive budget to afford the extravagance. Top stars and top budgets had to do the trick with spectacular visuals and special effects.

So we had the first project, ‘Thugs of Hindustan’ (2018) followed by ‘Padmavat’, ‘Vikram Vedha’, ‘Sooryavanshi’, ‘Samrat Prithviraj’, ‘War’, ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’, ‘ Bajirao Mastani’, ‘Kalank’, ‘Samshera’, ‘Brahmastra: Part 1’ and the recent ‘Adipurush’. Some directors have preferred to make films based on a chapter in history or mythology; at least that would provide some semblance of history.

In the end, the bigger the budget, the louder the noise they fell with. Ironically, while many of the most popular Hindi films failed, intermittent dubbed releases from the South, such as ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, ‘RRR’ and ‘KGF’ brought in multiples of crores.

You may want your coarse multi-crore and invest high. But, with high budgets, such projects also come with high risks. We make a big movie for fun, Thugs of Hindustan or Brahmastra, but if the viewer doesn’t identify with the subject, disaster is guaranteed.

It makes you think. Why do movies like “Zara Hatke Zara Bachke” or “Tu Jhoothi ​​Main Makkaar score big at the box office?” If we take movies from the time when “Baahubali” was released in 2015 and some filmmakers tried to match it, there were several smaller movies that turned out to be hits.

These movies are: ‘Tanu Weds Manu’, ‘Drishyam’ and ‘Drishyam 2’, ‘Aye Dil Hai Mushkil’, ‘Hindi Medium’, ‘Toilet Ek Prem Katha’, ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya’, ‘Sanju’, ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story”, “Golmaal”, “Chhichhore”, “Badhaai Ho”, “Padman, Good Newwz”, “Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan”, “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2” and “Jugjugg Jeeyo”.

‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ is a nice mix of old and contemporary. The problem a newlywed couple face in a small dwelling was seen in Rajshri Production’s “Piya Ka Ghar”, which was very well done in this film, and mixed with the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana to give it a twist contemporary.

These films are acceptable for everyone, families and young people, middle class and upper class. The advantage of this type of film is that it limits the risk factor, and quickly pays for the investment. Plus, it doesn’t need to be viewed on the big screen. They are equally fun to watch on an OTT platform, where they can be enjoyed with family and kids.

It’s time to go back to your roots — to movies like ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’, ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’, ‘Jab We Met’, ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’.