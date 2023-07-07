Who is Kingsley Ben Adir? Everything you need to know about the actor playing Bob Marley in the reggae legend’s biopic

By Corey Atad.



Kingsley Ben-Adir is really falling out now.

This month the first trailer was released for the new biopic “Bob Marley: One Love”, starring Ben-Adir as the iconic reggae artist.

Playing Marley on screen is just the latest major role for the 37-year-old actor, who is quickly establishing himself as one of the best and most interesting actors of his generation.

But who is Kingsley Ben-Adir?

Ben-Adir, born February 26, 1986, is a British actor. The son of a Trinidadian mother and a British Jewish father, the actor grew up in the Gospel Oak area of ​​northwest London.

In 2011 he graduated from the Guildhall School of Music and Drama.

How did her career start?

Fresh out of school, Ben-Adir starred in a production of the critically acclaimed play by Gillian SlovoRiots in 2011. He continued the following year by starring in a production of Shakespeare Dream of a summer night.

The actor continued to star in acclaimed stage productions over the next few years, while playing small roles on shows like “Marple,” as well as an uncredited role on “World War Z.”

What was his escape?

In 2017, Ben-Adir had a big role in the hit BBC drama “Peaky Blinders”, playing Colonel Ben Younger in seasons 4 and 5.

During this time, he also appeared in films like ‘King Arthur: Legend of the Sword’ and ‘The Commuter’, as well as the Netflix series ‘The OA’. In 2020, he starred in the Zo Kravitz series “High Fidelity”.

But Ben-Adir’s real big breakthrough came later in 2020, when he played iconic civil rights leader Malcolm X in director Regina King’s landmark film “One Night in Miami…”

The performance earned him critical acclaim, as well as a number of nominations and wins. He was nominated for the Rising Star Award at the BAFTAs and at the Gotham Awards he won the Breakthrough Actor award.

How has Ben-Adir’s career evolved since his resounding success?

Shortly after “One Night in Miami…,” Ben-Adir starred as Barack Obama in the TV miniseries “The Comey Rule.”

In March 2021, he was cast as the main villain of the Marvel series “Secret Invasion”, opposite Samuel L. Jackson.

Speaking with ET Canada in June 2023, when the series was set to premiere, Ben-Adir opened up about his approach to playing Gravik, the villainous Skrull.

I started with a blank slate and you build around that,” he said. “The more I looked at these kinds of characters in real life, these cult leaders and people who are able to influence entire communities of people to do these crazy, atrocious things sometimes, the more I looked at them, the more I I felt like it was something else going on, it’s not what they say or what they appear to be.

What’s next for Ben-Adir?

In addition to starring in “Bob Marley: One Love,” which hits theaters Jan. 12, 2024, Ben-Adir will also appear as one of several Ken dolls in director Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie.”

It’s nice to work, always, the actor told ET Canada of his success. I still feel really lucky. Sometimes I think to myself, Shit, I’m still working. It’s crazy.