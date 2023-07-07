Anderson Ranch’s Summer features five big-name artists | Culture & Leisure

Anderson Ranch Arts Centres’ annual Summer Series lecture program returns this week and will continue through early August, with a range of internationally acclaimed artists coming to its Snowmass campus to s engage with the community.

During the five-week program, the ranch hosts an event each week with a different participating artist in conversation with selected curators and creators. These discussions, which take place in both lecture and Q&A format, are free and open to the public.

The series kicks off today with abstract painter Rebecca Morris in conversation with curator Jenelle Porter. The event runs from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the ranch.

Next week’s conversation, Wednesday, July 12 at 11:30 a.m., will feature Christian Marclay, who is the 2023 Anderson Ranch International Honored Artist.

The series will continue with artists Mickalene Thomas on July 20, Paul Pfeiffer on July 27, and Julia Phillips on August 3.

Hosted by Anderson Ranch curator-in-residence, Los Angeles-based curator and freelance writer Douglas Fogle, who was first recruited by the ranch to direct the summer series last year, this year represents at again a diverse group of artists working in a range of mediums and art styles.

Fogle said he’s taking a very deliberate approach to curating the series, with his main intention being to provide a diversity of perspectives, in terms of what mediums the artists work in, where they are currently in their careers and where from. they come at once. regionally and ethnically, he said.

Every artist is so different and comes from a different place, and the questions that each of them raises, you know, whether it’s the medium itself or more global issues that their work addresses or intersects with those will come out , Fogle said. So over the summer we’ll be having discussions about a lot of different things, and it’s my job to really help the public get to know these artists.

While there is no overarching theme to the series, Fogle said the topics for each of the conversations will be specific to the individual artist and their practice. He said it allows the audience to really learn from the participating artist and come away with new perspectives and insight into their work, process and medium.

My role as a curator is to facilitate the artists’ vision and voice reaching out to the public and to step back and let that happen, Fogle said. The wonder of what these people are doing is truly amazing, and even with a conversation, you know, the work can come to life in a way, more than just looking at it in a museum, but hearing the artists talk about it. work is truly inspiring. , and I think that’s the point of this series.

In today’s discussion, for example, with Morris, a painter deeply committed to abstraction, Fogle said she could speak very well about the historical practice of painting and the continued relevance of abstraction. in the medium.

Born in Honolulu, Hawaii, and now based in Los Angeles, Morris has been exploring the visual language of abstract painting since the early 1990s. Her work has been featured in numerous exhibitions at institutions around the world, and she recently did the subject of a solo exhibition, which examines the last 21 years of his practice, at the Institute of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles. The solo exhibition is now moving to the Museum of Contemporary Art in Chicago, which is scheduled to open this fall.

Morris is often recognized for her casual compositions using grid-like structures and working on ambitious large-scale canvases. His work has been described as embodying a sense of the contemporary world while referring to the very foundations of modernist abstraction.

She is a painter who unabashedly looks at the history of abstraction and tries to update it, play with it, and play with it, but takes it very seriously as a way of approaching the world through abstraction, Fogle said.

After Morris in the Summer Series lineup next week, Christian Marclay will be in conversation with Fogle. As a visual artist and composer, Marclay has long explored the links between vision and sound, creating works in which these two sensibilities enrich and challenge each other.

Marclay’s background is rooted in the sound and DJ culture of New York’s underground music scene in the 1970s and early 80s. He then became more of a visual artist, using sound and film technologies as resources and representations in his works, and won international acclaim at the 2011 Venice Biennale for his video masterpiece, The Clock, for which he was awarded the Golden Lion.

The clock, you know, it’s one of those works of post-war and contemporary art that kind of changed everything, Fogle said. It’s a 24-hour job that literally runs like clockwork to the minute of your watch, with pasted-in clips from movie history that correspond to the exact minute of when you’re experiencing it.

Fogle noted how one of the other participating artists in the series, Paul Pfeiffer, who the hell will be chatting with on July 27, also works in video technology or video sculptures.

Similar to Marclay, Pfeiffer often manipulates popular media, images and film through laborious editing techniques, reformatting footage from Hollywood films or sporting events to capture stars and public figures in emotional moments. extreme. His works are part of the permanent collections of institutions such as the Museum of Modern Art and the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York, among others internationally.

Paul Pfeiffer also comes out of a media collage type environment, in terms of his early work in the 90s when he was watching depictions of sporting events and sort of questioning racial masculinity and so on appropriating and pasting those images on video, says Fogle. So, you know, him and [Marclay] could probably have some amazing conversations about the history of cinema and how it works.

For the week between the Marclay and Pfeiffers talks, July 20, multimedia artist Mickalene Thomas. Thomas works in a wide range of arts and is perhaps best known for her elaborate paintings comprised of rhinestones, acrylics and enamel.

Described as one of today’s most influential artists, Thomas explores and dissects the complexities of black and female sexuality and identity, particularly within the Western canon, and disrupts the boundaries of media, has said Fogle.

For her talk, Thomas will speak with Jasmine Wahi, who is the founder and co-director of Project for Empty Space, a multi-faceted, women-led arts organization in New Jersey and New York.

Closing the series on August 3 is Julia Phillips. Phillips was born in Hamburg, Germany, and now lives and works between Chicago and Berlin. She uses sculptural and ceramic forms to create objects and scenes intimately connected to the human body, often analyzing the social and psychological aspects of power relations, Fogle said.

Phillips, the first public artwork, commissions an interactive multimedia installation, entitled Observer, Observed, which can be seen on the High Line in New York until August. She will be in conversation with Fogle for her speech at Anderson Ranch.

Fogle said Anderson Ranch’s summer series differs from other artist conferences that take place in big city galleries because of the creative and lax environment the ranch offers and also the way the incoming artists usually manage to settle in and stay on campus longer than just the day of their interview.

One of Anderson Ranch’s great legacies is having these long-term relationships that they build in different ways with artists coming in at different stages of their careers, Fogle said. And with this series being the most public element of the ranches’ summer lineup, I think it’s a good thing for the public to come and be in the room with these artists, to hear them talk and to To ask questions.

And because the artists are here more than one day, Fogle continued, I think they’re more relaxed and more receptive, you know, it’s just such a creative, supportive and interesting place to come and chat.

The Summer Series is free and open to the public, with registration encouraged. For more information or to register for an event, visit andersonranch.org.