A transgender actor will play a Barbie doll in an upcoming film

Meet the Barbie doll who dresses up in more than one way.

Hari Nef is the biological male transgender actor who plays the doctor version of the Barbie character in the upcoming Live-Action Barbie movie.

Nef said on social networks how important he believed it was for a transgender person to portray the toy character.

Identity politics and cinema aren’t my favorite combination, Nef said before digging into exactly that.

Nef made his point by telling a story about how he and his transgender friends always called each other dolls in an effort to ratify our femininity, smile, and mock the standards women were held to.

Below the word doll is the form of a woman that is not quite a recognizable woman as such, but still a fake, Nef said.

It’s unclear what message he’s trying to convey to a wider audience. Does he admit that a transgender woman really isn’t a woman?

Nef also shared the backstory he created for his specific Barbie doll character in an interview with Vogue Magazine. He explained that the owner of his particular doll is not a little girl but a gay man in his 50s who shows off his Barbies outfits to his friends.

It’s not a child’s doll, Nef continued.

The fact remains clear, however, that Nef is aware of Barbie’s impact on women and girls.

In another interview with Vogue Magazine, Nef praised the director, Greta Gerwig, for being an important architect of what we consider a female character. In the case of Nefs, a female character does not have to be a woman at all.

But Nef is not the only actor in the film to have confused his role with identity politics. Co-star Ana Cruz Kayne said her portrayal of Supreme Court Justice Barbie was so powerful and such a loaded topic for her ever since. Roe vs. Wade was overthrown a year ago.

In the world of Barbie, women hold the power. They are the ones who have glamorous and accomplished jobs, from diplomat to Nobel Prize-winning physicist, while men exist. Narrator Helen Mirren explains that in the reality of the movie “Barbie”, all issues of feminism and equal rights have been resolved.

But is it feminism to tell an audience of women and girls that there is nothing so different about us that even a man can be a woman?

The Barbie brand has long been a love letter to strong, independent women and their femininity. Young girls grew up learning from Barbie that they could embrace a uniquely feminine beauty while achieving success and accomplishment. Even the first Barbie Dreamhouse in 1962 did not include a kitchen or cleaning supplies, but a casual and fun independent living space for the idea of ​​a doll’s novel for women at the time, while still decorated in a feminine style.

Today, the movie “Barbie” focuses more on including non-women in a brand that was originally aimed specifically at women. Casting a Nave isn’t the first case of female erasure in the Barbie brand, as Mattel released its first transgender Barbie last year and gender-neutral Barbie dolls in 2019.

Barbie should be a celebration of our inherent differences from men, not a symbol of the left promoting the idea that a man pretending to be a woman can do the same job as us.

