Entertainment
A transgender actor will play a Barbie doll in an upcoming film
Meet the Barbie doll who dresses up in more than one way.
Hari Nef is the biological male transgender actor who plays the doctor version of the Barbie character in the upcoming Live-Action Barbie movie.
Nef said on social networks how important he believed it was for a transgender person to portray the toy character.
Identity politics and cinema aren’t my favorite combination, Nef said before digging into exactly that.
Nef made his point by telling a story about how he and his transgender friends always called each other dolls in an effort to ratify our femininity, smile, and mock the standards women were held to.
Below the word doll is the form of a woman that is not quite a recognizable woman as such, but still a fake, Nef said.
It’s unclear what message he’s trying to convey to a wider audience. Does he admit that a transgender woman really isn’t a woman?
Nef also shared the backstory he created for his specific Barbie doll character in an interview with Vogue Magazine. He explained that the owner of his particular doll is not a little girl but a gay man in his 50s who shows off his Barbies outfits to his friends.
It’s not a child’s doll, Nef continued.
The fact remains clear, however, that Nef is aware of Barbie’s impact on women and girls.
In another interview with Vogue Magazine, Nef praised the director, Greta Gerwig, for being an important architect of what we consider a female character. In the case of Nefs, a female character does not have to be a woman at all.
But Nef is not the only actor in the film to have confused his role with identity politics. Co-star Ana Cruz Kayne said her portrayal of Supreme Court Justice Barbie was so powerful and such a loaded topic for her ever since. Roe vs. Wade was overthrown a year ago.
In the world of Barbie, women hold the power. They are the ones who have glamorous and accomplished jobs, from diplomat to Nobel Prize-winning physicist, while men exist. Narrator Helen Mirren explains that in the reality of the movie “Barbie”, all issues of feminism and equal rights have been resolved.
But is it feminism to tell an audience of women and girls that there is nothing so different about us that even a man can be a woman?
The Barbie brand has long been a love letter to strong, independent women and their femininity. Young girls grew up learning from Barbie that they could embrace a uniquely feminine beauty while achieving success and accomplishment. Even the first Barbie Dreamhouse in 1962 did not include a kitchen or cleaning supplies, but a casual and fun independent living space for the idea of a doll’s novel for women at the time, while still decorated in a feminine style.
Today, the movie “Barbie” focuses more on including non-women in a brand that was originally aimed specifically at women. Casting a Nave isn’t the first case of female erasure in the Barbie brand, as Mattel released its first transgender Barbie last year and gender-neutral Barbie dolls in 2019.
Barbie should be a celebration of our inherent differences from men, not a symbol of the left promoting the idea that a man pretending to be a woman can do the same job as us.
Do you have an opinion on this article ? To chime in, please email [email protected], and consider posting your edited remarks in our regular We Hear You feature. Don’t forget to include the URL or title of the article as well as your name and city and/or state.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailysignal.com/2023/07/06/this-barbie-is-transgender-woman-new-movie-gone-woke/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- A transgender actor will play a Barbie doll in an upcoming film
- Who impressed Sharks Development Camp?
- Foreign investors flock to Turkish stock market since election
- First Fully Custom Pixel Chip Tensor G5 Coming From TSMC In 2025
- Prenatal THC exposure may endanger lifelong health
- Didn’t you feel it? An earthquake strikes southwestern Virginia
- Trump Jr.’s ex-lover questions his attraction to Kimberly Guilfoyle
- Russian planes intimidate US Reaper drones with afterburners and flares: video
- Anderson Ranch’s Summer features five big-name artists | Culture & Leisure
- Denis Kudla halts Kei Nishikori’s Challenger Tour comeback | ATP tour
- Brent Faiyaz on launching ’90s-inspired fashion label NUWO
- Google, Uber, Microsoft and Facebook rest assured that the Australian Tax Office will keep all PwC secrets.