CoCo Lee, Voice of Mulan and ‘Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon’ Singer, Has Died : NPR







. Kin Cheung/AP

Kin Cheung/AP If you or someone you know is considering suicide, contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 9-8-8, or Crisis text line by texting HOME to 741741. Internationally renowned singer and songwriter CoCo Lee the Mandarin voice of the main character of the Disney animated film Mulane and a three-language hitman died in a Hong Kong hospital on Wednesday at the age of 48. Her sisters Nancy and Carol Lee announced on social media that she had died following a suicide attempt at her home on Sunday. Lee had suffered from depression for a few years and that his condition had deteriorated significantly in recent months, his sisters noted. The Hong Kong-born singer, who sang in Mandarin, Cantonese and English, was a huge star in Asia. She recorded 18 studio albums and became the first Chinese person to perform at the Oscars with their rendition of “A Love Before Time” in 2001. The song, from the film Ang Lee Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon, received a Oscar nomination for best original song. “Musically, there haven’t been any successful Asian artists and I hope I can change that,” Lee said during a red carpet interview. “It’s always difficult for the first one. But I believe that with time we can do it.” Youtube

“Un amour avant l’heure” was not his only success linked to the cinema. Lee sang the theme song “Reflection” for the Mandarin language of Mulane. She also performed “Before I Fall In Love” from the romantic comedy by Julia Roberts and Richard Gere bride on the run. Lee has become internationally known for her English language albums and singles, with his dance track “Do You Want My Love” in the United States and Australia. In 2001, Lee became a Chanel brand ambassador. “She had a very distinctive voice,” says concert promoter Terry Pan, who hosted a concert for Lee at Los Angeles’ Walt Disney Hall in 2009 and says Lee was particularly strong as a performer of R&B songs. “Right away you know it’s CoCo Lee.” Born Ferren Lee, she moved to the United States as a child with her sisters and mother. She went to school in San Francisco and was crowned Miss Teen Chinatown in 1991. “She was from our community. She was our girl from Chinatown,” says Rose Chung, a former beauty pageant winner from San Francisco who knew Lee when she was young. “We were all fans.”

. Billy Dai/AP

Billy Dai/AP After winning a singing competition in Hong Kong, Lee released her debut album in 1994, when she was 19 years old. In his latest Instagram post, in December 2022, Lee opened up about his struggles. “Life sometimes seemed unbearable, but I adapted the attitude of a ‘warrior’ to face them without fear, but I always had the biggest smile and big laughs!” About his sister’s health, Nancy Lee wrote: “Although CoCo sought professional help and did her best to fight the depression, unfortunately, this demon inside her got the better of her.” Her sister wrote that the singer was in a coma when she was taken to hospital and the team was unable to revive her. “CoCo is also known for working tirelessly to open up a new world for Chinese singers on the international music scene, and she has done everything to shine for the Chinese people,” wrote Nancy Lee. “We are proud of her!”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2023/07/06/1186186904/coco-lee-singer-dies-crouching-tiger-hidden-dragon-mulan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos