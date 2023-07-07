The Movie Guru: ‘Joy Ride’ nuanced with nastiness, while ‘Ruby Gillman: Teenage Kraken’ is overly simplistic





‘Joy Ride’ is in theaters now.

Lionsgate/Courtesy Photo tower of joy “Joy Ride” is a beautifully executed steamy comedy. To decide if you really want to see the movie, you have to understand that both sides are equally true. There’s a lot of surprisingly subtle and nuanced stuff here about identity, culture, and overcoming internal biases, especially from the perspective of a Chinese American woman. There’s also a ton of sex gags, drug gags, and other seriously R-rated jokes. In “Joy Ride,” you can’t have one without the other. The film begins with two childhood friends, who immediately bond as the only two Chinese-American children in their white community. Audrey grows up to be an executive while Lolo does a lot of art with private parts, but the two end up traveling to China together to help Audrey strike a business deal. When Audrey lies to close the deal, the two are joined by Lolo’s cousin and Audrey’s college friend on a quest to turn that lie into truth. Audrey was adopted by white parents, and the live-action film shows her on the complex journey of reconnecting with her Chinese heritage. It also deals with some of the complexities of female friendship, from mutual support to mutual appeal. Friendships can be as intense as romances and often last much longer. Support local journalism Give There’s also an extended gag involving cocaine, all the sex jokes you can imagine, and a bit where they pretend to be a K-pop group. It’s “Bridesmaids” and “Girl’s Trip” for Asian American women, and if you’re into that kind of stuff, it’s just as much fun. The ending feels a little rushed, like the movie doesn’t know what to do when the jokes go away, but it all goes so far. In some ways, “Joy Ride” is the best of both worlds. You just have to make sure you like both worlds you’re buying a ticket for. Rating: three stars Ruby Gillman: Teenage Kraken “Ruby Gillman: Teenage Kraken” is both an overly simple and oddly complicated film. On one level, it distills the essence of the teen movie to such a basic level that it has almost no identifying characteristics. There are shades of “Princess Diaries” throughout, but beyond that, the various pieces are so generic they’re indistinguishable. These are the most essential elements of a teen movie, and while they’re well executed, there isn’t even a shred of originality. The only move towards uniqueness is to swap the “good” and “evil” species of “The Little Mermaid”, making octopuses the heroes and mermaids the villains. There are other little details that show the movie is a deliberate dig at Disney’s version of the story, making it even more surprising that “Ruby” seems to like the sequel. It borrows several elements from the direct-to-video sequel of 2000, this time without flipping it or making any adjustments. It’s an odd choice for a movie that hates the original so much, and I still don’t understand it. That’s the only interesting question in what is otherwise an enjoyable but generic film. Rating: Two and a half stars Jenniffer Wardell is an award-winning film critic and member of the Denver Film Critics Society. Find her on Twitter at @wardellwriter or email her at [email protected] .

