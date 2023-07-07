Connect with us

Acting Governor Toni Atkins signs legislation in historic first

Acting Governor Toni Atkins signs legislation in historic first

 


SACRAMENTO Acting Governor Toni G. Atkins, who is the first person in 150 years to serve as both Speaker of the Senate pro tempore and Speaker of the Assembly, today became the first female Speaker of the Senate pro tempore in the history of California signing legislation as acting governor. Among the measures she signed is Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas’ AB 588, the president’s first bill to be signed into law since he was sworn in on Friday.

The honor and privilege of signing these bills does not escape me. For legislators, authorship and driving a bill through the legislative process is what we do, and I am honored to experience the other side of the process by signing these bills into law.said the acting governorAtkins, who is also the first openly LGBTQ+ person to serve as interim governor. These three pieces of legislation that impact public transit, shared mobility devices, and local water management will continue our efforts to protect our state and improve our communities, and I’m happy to help my colleagues at the Assembly, including our new President Robert Rivas, getting their jobs across the finish line.

Acting Governor Toni G. Atkins and Speaker of the Assembly Robert Rivas

AB 588by Assembly Speaker Rivas Expands Eligibility for City of Watsonvilles Named Pajaro Valley Water Management Agency Board Member, Providing Greater Flexibility for the Agency to Help Ensure representation of residents.

I am grateful for the support of the administration of AB 588. The California Water Challenges are ongoing. But signing this bill ensures that Watsonville residents will be represented in future decisions about their area’s water systems. It also protects the representation of farming communities in the Pajaro Valley,declared the President of the Assembly Rivas.

The full list of invoices signed today can be found below:

  • AB 354 by Assemblymember Stephanie Nguyen (D-Elk Grove) Sacramento Regional Transit District: Board of Directors: Membership.
  • AB 410 by Assemblyman Reginald Byron Jones-Sawyer, Sr. (D-South Los Angeles) Shared Mobility Devices.
  • AB 588 by Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas (D-Salinas) Pajaro Valley Water Management Agency Act: Board Members.

For the full text of the bills, visit:http://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov.

