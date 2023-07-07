Entertainment
New Halloween Horror Nights 2023 speculation card for Universal Studios Hollywood features “Stranger Things”
A new speculation map for Halloween Horror Nights 2023 at Universal Studios Hollywood is now available. This map is created by Horror Night Nightmares rumors and things could change as the event approaches.
Halloween Horror Nights 2023 speculation card
As with the last versionthe map lists an Unknown Sight and three Unknown Fear Zones, as well as Death Eaters in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter. Death Eaters have appeared in the land during Halloween Horror Nights 2022.
Here are the homes listed on this speculation map, including confirmed homes “Chucky” And “The last of us” Houses:
- “Stranger Things” 4
- The Exorcist
- vacation in hell
- Owl
- The last of us
- Universal Studios Monsters: Paris
- “Chucky”
- Terror Tram: Celebrities
- Evil Dead Rise
The map also lists “M3GAN” Roaming Horde.
stranger things 4
“Stranger Things” was shown in houses and mazes at Universal Studios Florida and Universal Studios Hollywood in 2018 and 2019. A house based on the series, likely on season four in particular, was rumored again for this year.
Season four of “Stranger Things” aired in 2022. Season five, the final season, does not yet have a release date. Season four follows the group as they are separated; with Mike, Will, Jonathan and El in California, Hopper in Russia and the rest of the gang in Hawkins. It introduced several new characters, including fan-favorite Eddie Munson and the villainous Vecna.
The Exorcist
The Exorcist’s Haunted Mazes appeared at Universal Studios Hollywood in Halloween Horror Nights 2016 and 2021. A haunted house was part of Halloween Horror Nights 26 at Universal Studios Florida. The supposed house has lost its “Believer” tag but persists on speculation charts.
vacation in hell
Holidayz in Hell was a spooky zone in Halloween Horror Nights 2018, then a maze in Halloween Horror Nights 2019. Here is the description of the 2019 mazes:
What’s supposed to be a time with friends, family and loved ones, the holidays have literally gone to hell! The terrors are far from limited to Halloween. Prepare for a sadistic experience involving a journey through a series of psychotic seasonal celebrations. Your spooky exploration through the calendar of years is a true 365 day nightmare. After all, in our world, the scarier the better!
Universal Studios Monsters: Paris
There have been many houses featuring Universal Studios’ monsters over the past 31 years, and given their place in New Year’s Eve horror rooms, their inclusion comes as no surprise. This also follows the trend of recent years. We had Universal Monsters in 2019, Universal Monsters: The Bride of Frankenstein in 2020 & 2021, and Universal Monsters: Legends Collide in 2022. A house of Parisian Monsters could present the Phantom of the Opera.
M3GAN
There have been multiple houses titled The Horrors of Blumhouse, all featuring multiple properties in each house. Given that Universal has a ten-year deal with Blumhouse for movie ownership and distribution, the partnership makes (synergistic) sense.
As for the latest iteration of The Horrors of Blumhouse, an official source behind the AMA M3GAN Reddit said: I can’t wait to go to HHN this year. It’s also not a confirmation, but it wouldn’t be the first time a collaborating company has heavily hinted at their involvement.
“Insidious” has already been rumored with “M3GAN” as part of a Horrors of Blumhouse house.
Evil Dead Rise
“Evil Dead” was previously depicted as Evil Dead: Book of the Dead, a haunted maze during Halloween Horror Nights 2016 at Universal Studios Hollywood. Here is the description:
You came to take refuge in a remote cabin in the woods, but someone read the words that should never be read aloud in the Book of the Dead. And the demons were released. You can try to find a way out or pray for daylight to save you from the evil that reigns at night. But that doesn’t matter. One thing is certain… you are all going to die tonight.
A few years earlier, Evil Dead was a haunted house at Halloween Horror Nights 23 at Universal Orlando Resort:
Relive “The Scariest Movie You’ve Ever Seen” as horrific Deadites attempt to possess your soul. There’s nowhere to hide as every creaky floorboard and tangled vine is just waiting to pull you down, making you one with the Evil Dead.
Gruesome Deadites tries to possess your soul through every creaky floorboard and tangled vine as you relive “The Most Terrifying Movie You’ve Ever Lived”.
Terror Tram: Celebrities
Terror Tram is Studio Tour Backlot’s recurring Halloween Horror Nights overlay, with a different theme each year. Last year featured Jordan Peeles Nope and Us. The speculation cards swung between “rappers” and “celebrities” for this Terror Tram.
Are you excited for HHN at Universal Studios Hollywood? Which house would you most like to see? Let us know in the comments.
