

. Ed Araquel/Lionsgate

There is an early moment in tower of joy when you find out whether you’re up for it or not with this rambunctious, steamy comedy. At a neighborhood playground, a white child tells a Chinese-American girl named Lolo that the place is off-limits to “ching chongs.”

Lolo then does something that perhaps many of us who have been racially bullied have fantasized about doing: she drops an F-bomb and punches him in the face. It’s an extreme response, but also hilarious and, frankly, cathartic, a perfectly effective response to all the stereotypes of the shy, docile Asian child.

Lolo soon becomes best friends with Audrey, one of the only other Asian American girls in their Washington state suburb. That aside, the two could hardly be more different: where Lolo is unabashedly rude and outspoken, Audrey is quiet and eager to please. And while Lolo is fluent in Mandarin and grew up in Chinese culture, Audrey is more Westernized, having been adopted as a baby from China and raised by white parents.

Years later, they’re still best friends and complete opposites: Audrey, played by Ashley Park, is a lawyer on the fast track to becoming a partner in her firm, while Lolo, played by Sherry Cola, is a broke artist who makes sexually explicit sculptures.

The story begins when Audrey is sent on a business trip to Beijing to woo a potential client. Lolo comes for fun and to act as a translator for Audrey. Lolo also brings her K-pop-obsessed cousin, nicknamed Deadeye, who is played by non-binary actress Sabrina Wu.

The screenplay, written by Cherry Chevapravatdumrong and Teresa Hsiao, is laden with artifice: thanks to Lolo’s interference, Audrey ends up putting her work on hold and tries to find her biological mother. But director Adele Lim keeps the twists and laughs so quick it’s hard not to get carried away with the adventure.

The comedy kicks up a notch once Audrey reunites with her old college pal Kat, who is now a successful actor on a Chinese soap opera. Kat is played by Stephanie Hsu, who, after her soulful performance in Everything everywhere all at oncegets to show dazzling comic chops here.

Like Lolo, whom she first clashed with, Kat has had a lot of sex, which she tries to hide from her strictly Christian fiancé. But no one in tower of joy retains its secrets or inhibitions for a very long time. As they make their way through the scenic countryside, Audrey, Lolo, Kat, and Deadeye run into a drug dealer, hook up with handsome Chinese basketball players, and dress up as a fledgling K-pop group for reasons. too wacky to enter here.

In a sense, tower of joy which counts Seth Rogen among its producers marks the latest step in a logical progression for mainstream Hollywood comedy. Whether Bridesmaids And Girls trip set out to prove that women could be as cheerfully rude as, say, men in The Hangover movies, this one is clearly committed to doing the same for Asian American women and non-binary characters.

Like many of these earlier models, tower of joy features up-to-the-minute pop culture references, dirty one-liners, and some priceless sight gags, including strategic full-frontal nudity. Naturally, this also forces Audrey and Lolo to confront their differences in ways that put their friendship to the test.

If all else fails, the hit-to-miss ratio is still incredibly high. tower of joy maybe reworking a formula, but he does it with a disarming energy and verve, as well as a level of knowledge of Asian culture that we still rarely see in Hollywood films. Director Lim can pull off a disgusting moment or a dashing montage as well as anyone. But she also gives the comedy a subversive edge, whether she pushes back on lazy assumptions about Asian masculinity or in a hilariously funny scene showing just how racist Asians can be towards other Asians.

The actors are terrific. Deadeye is named Deadeye for his apparent lack of expression, but Wu makes this character, in some ways, the emotional glue that holds the band together. You can hear Cola’s past stand-up experience in just about every one of Lolo’s rude zingers. And Park gives the film’s trickiest performance as Audrey, an insecure gifted who, as the film progresses, learns a lot about herself. It may be a cliché too, but tower of joy just gives it the punch it needs.