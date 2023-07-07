Daniel Radcliffe plans to work less now that he is a dad | Entertainment
Daniel Radcliffe is going to be “more selective” about the amount of work he takes on now that he’s a dad.
33-year-old actor and girlfriend Erin Darke welcomed their son into the world three months ago, and although the ‘Harry Potter’ star insisted fatherhood has yet to happen impact on the type of roles he goes for now, he does plan to take on fewer projects over the next few years so he can spend more time with his baby boy.
When asked if fatherhood influenced his role choices, he told E! News: Oh it hasn’t done anything yet, it hasn’t changed anything.
I’m sure I will, probably for at least a few years, become a bit more selective about the amount of work I do, just because I really enjoy spending time with him and would like to continue doing so. .
“But obviously I love my job and I’m not going to stop doing it, but yeah, I don’t think it’s changed anything.
The ‘Miracle Workers’ actor loves both being a father and watching Erin with their baby boy.
He said: “It’s a crazy thing, but it’s also very beautiful.
“Watching my girlfriend become a mom is truly the most amazing and beautiful thing to experience. So, that’s awesome.”
Daniel joked that his son was already “very advanced” for his age, before clarifying that he would be happy just to see a smile from the baby.
He joked: Yeah, he’s fully talking at three months, he’s very advanced.”
He then added: “He’s smiling and that’s all I need. It’s great. Some people have to wait a lot longer for that, so I’m really happy with that.
The couple’s spokesperson confirmed in April that their baby was born, but gave no details, and earlier this week Daniel confirmed he had a son.
He told ‘Entertainment Tonight’ about parenthood: “It’s awesome. It’s crazy and intense, but it’s wonderful and Erin is amazing, it’s also a real privilege to have this time with him.
I was always going to take some time off, which not everyone is able to do, and so I’m able to be here with him often, which is lovely.
