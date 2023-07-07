Hollywood Is Terrified That AI Will Steal Its Jobs, Study Says





As Hollywood eagerly awaits the outcome of the writers’ strike, showbiz insiders now have something else to worry about as the AI ​​takes over. In a exclusive investigation published today in VarietyTinseltown’s rank and record revealed deep concern about the various ways that generative artificial intelligence, or AI, will affect their “role, business, industry and wider cultural environment”. And while only 36% of respondents were “very” or “somewhat concerned” about the impact of generative AI on their personal job security over the next two to three years, more general concerns seem to be raising some eyebrows. teeth. A majority of 48% were concerned about generative AI being “used for intellectual property infringement”, and 43% “somewhat concerned” about the job losses it could cause. The same number, 43%, believe that AI will significantly affect quality and creativity. For context, entertainment workers in the United States who were surveyed in late June have a strong awareness of generative AI. 87% knew about tools like ChatGPT and Midjourney, with 65% saying they knew some of the technology.





Entertainment workers are worried about the future of the industry and the impact of generative artificial intelligence. Reuters





Thirty-six percent of workers were “very” or “somewhat concerned” about the impact of generative AI on their job security over the next two to three years. AFP via Getty Images The rise of generative AI has accelerated as contracts and union negotiations have diminished. “The WGA, DGA, and SAG-AFTRA respectively require new contractual language that provides clarity, protections, and restrictions to the use of generative AI regarding terms of employment with screenwriters, directors, and actors,” noted Variety in its report. While generative AI is still in its infancy, respondents were asked to “select all that apply” from a list of creative tasks they might be able to complete in the next two to three coming years. The highest response was “creating realistic sound effects for movies, TV, or games,” at 58%. In theory, AI is currently capable of such a task.





Generative AI still has some way to go, but no one knows how long it will take for the tools to reach a certain level of proficiency. AFP via Getty Images





While some generative AIs can perform creative tasks, such as producing artwork, some are designed to simply help humans. Getty Images The least light task to be taken on by machines? In writing, according to respondents, only 29% thought AI had a chance of producing a decent screenplay for film or TV. Some survey participants said they anticipate ways generative AI could help them do their jobs better, such as automating “manual or time-consuming VFX tasks so they can deliver high-quality work faster.” . For others, the future is already here, 13% admitted that they, their team or their company are currently using generative AI tools, with 17% revealing that they plan to implement them soon. But the majority confessed to having no such ambitions, with 51% saying they, their teams, or their business “do not currently use generative AI and have no plans to.”

