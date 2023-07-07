Generative AI sparks anxiety in Hollywood over jobs and abuse: investigation

According to an exclusive survey by the Variety Intelligence platform conducted by YouGov, many entertainment industry workers in the United States are concerned about whether and how generative AI technology will affect their role, their business, their industry. and their wider cultural environment.

More than a third (36%) of entertainment workers surveyed in late June were “very” or “somewhat concerned” about the impact generation AI will have on their own work. For context, respondents’ awareness of Generation AI is high, with at least 87% familiar with tools like ChatGPT and Midjourney, while two-thirds (65%) claim to have some knowledge of the technology (explored in depth in the recent VIP+ special report Generative AI and entertainment).

Among the possible negative consequences of generative AI for the industry, the majority of professionals were “very” or “somewhat” concerned about the infringement of intellectual property in terms of copyright, trademark and right of publicity. ; job losses due to employers’ use of gen AI; and cybersecurity and data privacy.

Equally damning, 43% think the use of generative AI will hurt the quality of the entertainment industry’s creative output, compared to 16% who think it would improve.

This industry moment is particularly challenging as the rise of gen AI coincides with the expiration of union contracts and negotiations with studios, as the WGA, DGA and SAG-AFTRA respectively demand new wording. contract that brings clarity, protections and restrictions to the use of generative AI regarding terms of employment with screenwriters, directors and actors.

Writers Guild of America: Nine weeks since their previous contract expiredthe striking WGA writers remain at a standstill with the studios over their particular AI demands.

Directors Guild of America: DGA ratified his new contract on June 23, taking effect on July 1. The agreement provides guidance on AI, saying it’s not a “person,” can’t take on ordinary directors’ duties, and studios can’t use AI without consulting the directors. .

SAG AFTRA: The union and the AMPTP extended their current contract to July 12 to allow more time for negotiations. On June 5, the actors of the guild had vote 98% are in favor of authorizing a strike if the two parties cannot reach an acceptable agreement. On June 27, the actors sent an internal letter to union leaders, with more than 1,000 signatures including many A-listers, demanding that negotiations protect actors’ likenesses and ensure actors are compensated when any of their past work is used to train AI.

Given the pace of change, a multi-year contract that defines studios’ permitted use of AI in vague or non-exhaustive terms seems likely to age quickly or lose any protective value it might have had.

There are some concerns about the number of unknowns surrounding future capabilities, legality, and the use or misuse of generation AI. As AI models rapidly improve, the capabilities of AI software to produce material with human-level creative skills will also increase.

Future generative AI capabilities and when they will reach certain skill levels are difficult to predict. But there is clear and growing evidence that generation AI is already effective for certain uses.

Asked to select various creative tasks that they thought generation AI could effectively accomplish over the next two to three years, entertainment workers were most likely to identify those that these tools are now demonstrably capable of, if they are not already used in practice or trial, including the creation of realistic sound effects for movies, television or games (58% of workers); auto-completion code to help with game programming (54%); and developing artwork for movie, TV or game storyboards (52%).

Notably, AI still has many flaws and reasons to prevent industry use, including for studios – not the least of which includes the obscurity around intellectual property law with regards to AI training data (input) and generated material (output). But that’s not exactly stopping companies in the content creative industries from considering how these tools could help them create new kinds of efficiencies.

Of course, not all generative uses of AI in industry have to disenfranchise human creatives. Indeed, some are likely to benefit human workers in certain roles, such as automating manual rote or time-consuming manual visual effects tasks to be able to deliver high-quality work faster.

Entertainment workers are starting to use generation AI tools or expecting themselves or their company to do so. Nearly a third (30%) of entertainment industry professionals in the United States said they, their team or their company currently use generation AI (13%) or plan to do so (17%).

Some AI misuses affecting industry workers will require legal or regulatory fixes to address and protect against them, which will likely take a complicated multi-year effort as lawsuits are filed and legal frameworks and regulators are striving to catch up with technology on a global scale.

But strong union protections will be a meaningful first line of defense against workplace harm or injustice that may result from the use of AI by employers in studios or in the workplace.

