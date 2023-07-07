Entertainment
Generative AI sparks anxiety in Hollywood over jobs and abuse: investigation
According to an exclusive survey by the Variety Intelligence platform conducted by YouGov, many entertainment industry workers in the United States are concerned about whether and how generative AI technology will affect their role, their business, their industry. and their wider cultural environment.
More than a third (36%) of entertainment workers surveyed in late June were “very” or “somewhat concerned” about the impact generation AI will have on their own work. For context, respondents’ awareness of Generation AI is high, with at least 87% familiar with tools like ChatGPT and Midjourney, while two-thirds (65%) claim to have some knowledge of the technology (explored in depth in the recent VIP+ special report Generative AI and entertainment).
Among the possible negative consequences of generative AI for the industry, the majority of professionals were “very” or “somewhat” concerned about the infringement of intellectual property in terms of copyright, trademark and right of publicity. ; job losses due to employers’ use of gen AI; and cybersecurity and data privacy.
Equally damning, 43% think the use of generative AI will hurt the quality of the entertainment industry’s creative output, compared to 16% who think it would improve.
This industry moment is particularly challenging as the rise of gen AI coincides with the expiration of union contracts and negotiations with studios, as the WGA, DGA and SAG-AFTRA respectively demand new wording. contract that brings clarity, protections and restrictions to the use of generative AI regarding terms of employment with screenwriters, directors and actors.
Writers Guild of America: Nine weeks since their previous contract expiredthe striking WGA writers remain at a standstill with the studios over their particular AI demands.
Directors Guild of America: DGA ratified his new contract on June 23, taking effect on July 1. The agreement provides guidance on AI, saying it’s not a “person,” can’t take on ordinary directors’ duties, and studios can’t use AI without consulting the directors. .
SAG AFTRA: The union and the AMPTP extended their current contract to July 12 to allow more time for negotiations. On June 5, the actors of the guild had vote 98% are in favor of authorizing a strike if the two parties cannot reach an acceptable agreement. On June 27, the actors sent an internal letter to union leaders, with more than 1,000 signatures including many A-listers, demanding that negotiations protect actors’ likenesses and ensure actors are compensated when any of their past work is used to train AI.
SEE ALSO: Studio Transparency Key in WGA vs. AI Battle
Given the pace of change, a multi-year contract that defines studios’ permitted use of AI in vague or non-exhaustive terms seems likely to age quickly or lose any protective value it might have had.
There are some concerns about the number of unknowns surrounding future capabilities, legality, and the use or misuse of generation AI. As AI models rapidly improve, the capabilities of AI software to produce material with human-level creative skills will also increase.
Future generative AI capabilities and when they will reach certain skill levels are difficult to predict. But there is clear and growing evidence that generation AI is already effective for certain uses.
Asked to select various creative tasks that they thought generation AI could effectively accomplish over the next two to three years, entertainment workers were most likely to identify those that these tools are now demonstrably capable of, if they are not already used in practice or trial, including the creation of realistic sound effects for movies, television or games (58% of workers); auto-completion code to help with game programming (54%); and developing artwork for movie, TV or game storyboards (52%).
Notably, AI still has many flaws and reasons to prevent industry use, including for studios – not the least of which includes the obscurity around intellectual property law with regards to AI training data (input) and generated material (output). But that’s not exactly stopping companies in the content creative industries from considering how these tools could help them create new kinds of efficiencies.
SEE ALSO: How content and marketers can use AI ‘simulation’
Of course, not all generative uses of AI in industry have to disenfranchise human creatives. Indeed, some are likely to benefit human workers in certain roles, such as automating manual rote or time-consuming manual visual effects tasks to be able to deliver high-quality work faster.
Entertainment workers are starting to use generation AI tools or expecting themselves or their company to do so. Nearly a third (30%) of entertainment industry professionals in the United States said they, their team or their company currently use generation AI (13%) or plan to do so (17%).
Some AI misuses affecting industry workers will require legal or regulatory fixes to address and protect against them, which will likely take a complicated multi-year effort as lawsuits are filed and legal frameworks and regulators are striving to catch up with technology on a global scale.
But strong union protections will be a meaningful first line of defense against workplace harm or injustice that may result from the use of AI by employers in studios or in the workplace.
To better understand how generative AI is transforming the entertainment industry, check out two of VIP+’s recent special reports on the topic below.
|
Sources
2/ https://variety.com/vip/generative-ai-survey-entertainment-industry-anxiety-jobs-1235662009/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Boris Johnson says Trump played big role in arming Ukraine
- Generative AI sparks anxiety in Hollywood over jobs and abuse: investigation
- US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen visits China as part of efforts to ease strained relations
- Hollywood Is Terrified That AI Will Steal Its Jobs, Study Says
- Feds accuse former youth hockey coach of making and possessing child pornography; man had already been charged locally
- Alexander Wang reintroduces his menswear collection and launches a new sneaker
- Actor Clint Eastwood visits a restaurant while filming a movie in Savannah
- Walt Nauta arrest: Donald Trump’s aide pleads not guilty in classified documents case
- How will the appointment of Hakan Fidans change Turkish diplomacy in its neighborhood?
- Inaugurating Papua Street Carnival, Jokowi Praises Youth Creativity
- Daniel Radcliffe plans to work less now that he is a dad | Entertainment
- Tennis ball-sized hail can hit densely populated areas of Colorado