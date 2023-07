‘Everybody, fuck off’: Jeremy Renner wanted to leave MCU after intense negotiations, dared $29.5 billion franchise to hire another actor for ‘Hawkeye’

Making his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with his brief appearance in Thor (2011), Jeremy Renner became the franchise’s OG Hawkeye. However, despite decades of experience working with Marvel Studios, the actor has previously expressed his desire to leave the $29.5 billion franchise, due to shifting priorities and disagreements with the MCU. The veteran Avengers actor has been pretty consistent with his MCU appearance as Hawkeye. Collaborating with Marvel Studios for years, Jeremy Renner mentioned how he faced a major disagreement with the entertainment company. Challenging MCU to recast Hawkeye, Renner mentioned issuing a pretty serious ultimatum to the studios. Read also : How many fools and crooks there are in this world: Jeremy Renners Death Takes Internet by Storm, Marvel Fans Respond Jeremy Renner had an intense negotiation with MCU After joining MCU in 2011, Jeremy Renner was only a few years into the franchise when he had a daughter with Canadian actress Sonni Pacheco, in 2013. After becoming a father, Renners’ priorities changed as he wanted spend more time with her baby. daughter. However, due to his filming schedule and change of location, the actor had to fly from London to Los Angeles for over a year to see his daughter. Failing to spend quality time with his daughter, Ava, Jeremy Renner decided to muster his courage and negotiate with Marvel Studios. Despite the fear of getting fired, in the back of his mind the Oscar-nominated actor mentioned, trying to discuss the schedule and time off with the studio. Having a daughter simply changed his priorities and thus caused Renner to engage in intense negotiation with Marvel. Read also : I Could Do It On Hot Girls All Day: Jeremy Renner’s Original Work Wasn’t An Action Hero Jeremy Renner challenged the MCU to recast Hawkeye Wanting to spend more time with his child, which was becoming difficult due to his commute from London to Los Angeles, Jeremy Renner decided to discuss his issues with Marvel Studios. So, gathering his courage, the actor mentioned going to the negotiation table with Marvel and even challenging them to recast him. Having a daughter seems to have converted Renner into a bold real-life superhero. It taught me to have the guts to say, “Everyone, fuck off.” It’s my time with my daughter. Jeremy Renner said. Although he was warned by a few of his acquaintances that the negotiation could end badly, because Marvel Studios could fire him, Renner didn’t care. Without holding back, the actor recalled, I said, well, refound me. I will be here with my daughter. It was pretty ugly. Regardless of the fact that the negotiation was initially quite intense, it luckily turned out very well on both sides. Marvel Studios was ultimately willing to oblige, when it came to such genuine requests. Therefore, instead of firing Jeremy Renner, the franchise negotiated and signed him as OG Hawkeye for back-to-back MCU movies. Learn more: Tom Cruise single-handedly saved a major studio from extinction with a $694 million blockbuster despite being stabbed twice in the back Source: men’s health

