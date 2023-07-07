This is what the most popular podcasts have in common





Have you ever placed a client on a podcast as an interview topic? Or recently listened to a popular one with a subject matter expert giving sound advice or laying out an idea? If not, you are missing something. Podcasts are still all the rage and will be for a while, according to a Pew Research Centertop ranked podcast poll. The Pew Research Center recently revealed an analysis of the 451 top-ranking podcasts on Apple Podcasts and Spotify from April 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022. Podcast data was housed in show formats and the main factors that made these popular podcasts. Among these 451 podcasts, here are the most popular genres: True crime: 24%

Multiple subjects: 20%

Other topics: 12%

Politics and government: 10%

Entertainment, pop culture and arts 9%

Self-help and relationship: 8%

Sports: 6%

History 4%

Money and finance, comedy and religion: 2%

Science and technology and health: 1%. Audiences are also highly engaged with podcasts.Research benchfrom last spring reveals that about half of Americans have listened to a podcast in the past year (49%). That’s a lot of listeners. With so much listening, podcasts are the perfect place for people to learn more about your customer and your brand. They can offer a new perspective or a bold approach to an already popular show on topics dealing with true crime, entertainment, and self-help. Top-ranked podcasts are available in a variety of formats, with 38% featuring in-depth reporting or explaining a topic. About a quarter (23%) of podcasts are interviews and 16% are commentary-centric. Your subject matter experts have stories to tell and can share their expertise, advice, or overall amplify the brand with their knowledge. Putting them on interview-based podcasts could be a great starting point where they could naturally bring their expertise to the subject matter. Adding their voice to apopular podcastcould elevate the brand in new ways and could also connect them to more audiences. Across all genres, about 15% of top-ranked podcasts are primarily news-oriented, according to the study. There are several possible reasons for this, including the fact that many podcasts that don’tmostlyfocus on the news occasionally discuss current affairs topics, according to Pew. News-focused podcasts can cover a variety of topics, including politics, sports, and entertainment. However, nearly half (49%) of current affairs-focused podcasts focus on politics and government, such as The Dan Bongino Show and The Kyle Kulinski Show. Additionally, 63% of the top news-focused podcasts feature avideo elementat their show. Podcasting is no longer just a visual medium, as platforms like YouTube move into space. Be sure to prepare your clients to be camera-ready for podcasts and consider preparing visuals to help them. Hannah Nieves, Founder and Director ofHannah NievesConsulting, said in a Forbes article that sharing your story can go a long way because your story is your most powerful asset. Similar to sharing your story, showcasing your expertise in your field is a great way to pique the interest of a potential podcast host, Nieves said. Sharing your knowledge with an audience lends credibility to your experiences and lets you show what you bring to that community. Your expertise can be shared through similar outlets, such as social media platforms, at larger events and with your customers. Sherri Kolade is a writer at Ragan Communications. When not with her family, she enjoys watching Alfred Hitchcock-style movies, reading, and building a genuinely organized life that more than occasionally includes finding something deliciously fried. Follow her on LinkedIn. Got a good PR story idea? Email him at [email protected]. COMMENT

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prdaily.com/this-is-what-the-most-popular-podcasts-have-in-common/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos